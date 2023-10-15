Xinhua Silk Road: Huai'an, UNESCO creative city of gastronomy, explores innovative dev. of food industry via premier regional food expo

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

15 Oct, 2023, 22:08 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In east China-located Huai'an, a premier food expo in northern Yangtze River Delta kicked off on Thursday, gathering experts from home and abroad to share wisdom on vitalizing food industry and better benefiting people.

On October 12, the 6th China (Huai'an) International Food Expo and Golden Autumn Economic and Trade Fair commenced in the city, the main origin of the reputed Huaiyang cuisine, one of the four major traditional cuisines in China, and will last till October 14.

Continue Reading
The photo shows the venue for the conference on innovative development of the world gastronomic capital.
The photo shows the venue for the conference on innovative development of the world gastronomic capital.

Before the food expo, another conference on innovative development of the world gastronomic capital was also held in Huai'an to discuss measures to better build the creative city of gastronomy.

As a pivotal place for development of Huaiyang cuisine, Huai'an has attached great importance to fostering Huaiyang cuisine industry and by sharing with the world the time honored gastronomic culture of Huaiyang cuisine, the city made itself better known to the outside world.

In 2021, Huai'an became the fifth UNESCO "City of Gastronomy" in China, following Chengdu, Shunde, Macao and Yangzhou.

Wang Xianghong, deputy mayor of the city, said Huaiyang cuisine as an eye-catching hallmark of Huai'an has profoundly integrated with the economic and social development of the city and apart from promoting Huaiyang cuisine, Huai'an pays nowadays close attention to leveraging its role as one of the world gastronomic capitals to boost local food industry for development of higher quality.

She thus expressed hopes for attendees of the conference to exchange opinions and insights on inheritance and application of Huaiyang cuisine culture and extend related cooperation.

Delicious food is always important ties for closer global cultural exchanges. The food expo provides an ideal platform for active connectivity of cities in the world and will help enrich the diversity and sustainability of the city, said an expert from the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

During the Conference, certificates of world gastronomic capital were issued to special city food consultants and representatives from Xiamen, Chengdu, Wuhan, Qingdao, Suzhou and Chaozhou in China and  Phuket of Thailand shared experience on creative food and other related topics.

See the original link:https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336473.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Fengxin County in E. China's Jiangxi celebrates bountiful harvest of kiwifruit

Xinhua Silk Road: Fengxin County in E. China's Jiangxi celebrates bountiful harvest of kiwifruit

A series of cultural and tourism activities including folk performances, fruit picking and live-streaming sales have been kicked off in Fengxin...
Xinhua Silk Road : Rapport sur l'indice mondial de vitalité de la mode pour renforcer la construction des villes des centres de consommation internationaux

Xinhua Silk Road : Rapport sur l'indice mondial de vitalité de la mode pour renforcer la construction des villes des centres de consommation internationaux

L'indice mondial de l'industrie de la mode - Rapport sur l'indice de vitalité de la semaine de la mode 2022 a été officiellement dévoilé à Shanghai...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Art

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.