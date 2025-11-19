Xinhua Silk Road: Hunan-Africa Dialogue pools wisdom for cultural exchanges and cooperation

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Nov 19, 2025, 02:33 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A cultural exchange session of the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Africa Partnership Conference, titled the Hunan-Africa Dialogue: Connecting Cultures for a Shared Future, was held on November 14 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Cultural officials, representatives of mainstream media, cultural enterprise executives, and think tank experts from China and Africa gathered together to explore new paths and opportunities in China-Africa cultural exchanges and cooperation.

Continue Reading
Zhao Chengxin, Director-General of the Information Office of the Hunan Provincial People's Government, delivers a speech at the event.
Zhao Chengxin, Director-General of the Information Office of the Hunan Provincial People's Government, delivers a speech at the event.

Zhao Chengxin, Director-General of the Information Office of the Hunan Provincial People's Government, said the bond between Hunan and Africa is deeply rooted in the fertile soil of cultural resonance.

Siafa G. Sheriff, President of the Liberia-China Friendship Organization, emphasized the significance of China-Africa integration in the coexistence of global civilizations.

He noted that the exchange between Chinese and African civilizations is not only about culture, but about shaping a world order featuring more harmony and inclusiveness.

The highlight of the event was the release of think tank achievements. China Economic Information Service (CEIS) under Xinhua News Agency, Central South University, Hunan University, Xiangtan University, Hunan Agricultural University and China-Africa Economic and Trade Promotion Council collectively released their latest research findings on cooperation with Africa.

The CEIS Shanghai Headquarters issued a report on Hunan's practices and explorations of China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

Wan Fangming, Director of the Hunan Center of CEIS, said that Hunan has always endeavored to be a pioneer and promoter of deeper China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, offering valuable experience for such cooperation.

The attending guests agreed that China-Africa cultural exchanges and industrial cooperation hold broad prospects and enormous potential.

This event not only provided a platform for both sides to showcase achievements and share experiences, but also explicitly indicated the direction and injected momentum for future China-Africa cultural exchanges and industrial cooperation. Taking culture as the bond and people-to-people ties as the foundation, China-Africa cooperation is moving hand in hand towards a closer future.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348374.html 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827172/photo.jpg

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: 2nd CRE Cooperation Forum releases list of 100-plus deliverables in Xi'an, northwest China

Xinhua Silk Road: 2nd CRE Cooperation Forum releases list of 100-plus deliverables in Xi'an, northwest China

During the Second China Railway Express Cooperation Forum held in Xi'an, northwest China on Tuesday, a long list containing 111 pragmatic cooperation ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 top 10 Chinese cases on mega-city governance released on Sunday

Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 top 10 Chinese cases on mega-city governance released on Sunday

During a think tank conference opened in Beijing on Sunday, 10 typical Chinese cases on mega-city governance debuted to promote sharing and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics