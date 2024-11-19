Xinhua Silk Road: Inheriting traditions while promoting innovation, Chinese pharmaceutical company contributes to TCM globalization

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With continuous advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative, Zhangzhou Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has been actively promoting the globalization of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) through both inheriting traditional assets and engaging in modern innovations.

The company, based in southeast China's Fujian Province, has been making continuing efforts in recent years to improve the influence of TCM in Southeast Asia, Europe and other regions, as well as to increase international recognition of TCM through deepened international exchanges and cooperation.

Striving to expand its overseas market, the company has also visited Brazil, Argentina and other countries to inspect the market environment. The company was announced as one of the favorite Chinese brands among foreigners during this year's China Brand Day events.

The core product of the company, Pien Tze Huang, is listed as a national protected variety of TCM, with its traditional production techniques included as a national intangible cultural heritage and its export volume ranking among the top for many years amidst single varieties of Chinese patent medicine.

In old times, Pien Tze Huang used to be brought by the merchant teams from Zhangzhou to all around the world through the ancient Maritime Silk Road. Nowadays, the product is sold to a number of countries and regions including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Canada and so on.

In order to meet the requirements of TCM globalization in the new era, the Chinese pharmaceutical company has continuously strengthened its scientific research capabilities in recent years, carrying out more than 30 original and integrated innovation studies in cooperation with research institutions.

In March this year, the China Association of Chinese Medicine announced that the revealing of the clinical efficacy mechanism of Pien Tze Huang had been selected as one of the top ten academic advances in the field of TCM in 2023, which is greatly conducive to improving international recognition of the product.

In the future, the company is committed to spreading the culture of TCM, opening up a broader global market, and continuing to contribute the wisdom of ancient Chinese medicine to the health of people around the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343190.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road