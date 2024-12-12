Xinhua Silk Road: Pien Tze Huang boosts TCM globalization

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhangzhou Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a Fujian-based traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) company, has been striving to expand its overseas markets, enhancing the influence of TCM in regions such as Southeast Asia and Europe.

Committed to deepening international exchanges and cooperation to increase the worldwide recognition of Pien Tze Huang and contribute to the globalization of the TCM industry, the company has made a lot of innovations.

The company has opened a TCM pharmacy in Macao, encouraging overseas distributors to open Pien Tze Huang counters to provide better products and services to local consumers, further enhance Pien Tze Huang's influence abroad, and consolidate and expand the overseas Pien Tze Huang product market. the pharmacy has also become a center for the promotion of traditional Chinese medicine culture.

Currently, the products of Pien Tze Huang are available in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Canada and other countries and regions. This year, it was selected as one of the favorite Chinese brands among foreigners during the 2024 China Brand Day events.

