Xinhua Silk Road: Promotional film "Joining Minhang, Winning the Future" makes global online debut
News provided byXinhua Silk Road
31 Dec, 2025, 14:57 CST
BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minhang has established itself as the premier destination where scientists and entrepreneurs converge to co-create the future. We cordially invite global investors to join hands with Minhang, to win and prosper together in the times ahead.
Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349026.html
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
Share this article