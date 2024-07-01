Xinhua Silk Road: Wuhu Xuanzhou Airport launches int'l air cargo route to Vietnam's capital Hanoi

BEIJING, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An airplane operated by JD Airlines landed at Wuhu Xuanzhou Airport in east China's Anhui province on Friday, marking the first flight of a new international air cargo route linking Wuhu City with Vietnam's capital Hanoi.

The launch of this international cargo route, which is the first one of its kind operated at Wuhu Xuanzhou Airport, demonstrates the city's efforts for a higher level of opening-up and deeper integration into the global economy.

Photo shows the launch of the Wuhu-Hanoi international air cargo route on June 28. (Source: Wuhu)

It is of great significance for Wuhu to accelerate the construction of a globally accessible international air cargo network, and to build an internationally competitive air cargo hub, according to the airport.

On March 18 this year, the airport got the approval from the National Port Management Office to temporarily carry out cargo business.

The airport officially commenced operations in April 2021 and has currently opened 41 passenger routes and 6 all-cargo routes. It is positioned as a medium-sized civilian airport and a specialized air cargo hub.

In 2023, the airport's passenger throughput reached 1.23 million, an increase of 218 percent, and the cargo and mail throughput exceeded 20,000 tonnes, up 314 percent on year. In the first five months of 2024, the cargo and mail throughput amounted to 11,600 tonnes, up 191 percent on year.

