Yaber is Launching the Latest Innovative Entertainment Projectors at CES

News provided by

Yaber

04 Jan, 2024, 01:29 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber is a leading brand of home entertainment projectors with a global presence, with the vision of bringing cinema-quality entertainment to the world. At Pepcom and CES, Yaber will unveil its latest innovations that will make differences to the home entertainment industry:

K300: Innovative Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector.

  • It features ultra short throw and triple laser technology, projecting up to 150 inches of stunning visuals within a short distance.
  • It also won the CES Innovation Award and IFA media awards.

Innovation Award Honorees (ces.tech)

K3: It's the Ultimate Home Entertainment Center.

  • Features 1600 ANSI lumens of high brightness, 15W×2 JBL speakers, built-in TV dongle with 7000+ apps.
  • It delivers a rich and immersive audiovisual experience for any occasion.

T2s: The Handy Cinema with a Built-in Battery.

  • Built-in battery for more than 2 hours use, 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, and a compact design.
  • It allows users to enjoy a brighter big screen wherever they want.

Yaber's R&D team invests 10% of sales revenue every year into innovation and product design. As a result, Yaber offers a variety of projectors that cater to different needs and preferences, from premier theater to anywhere cinema series that have received widespread media and influencers' attention. Yaber works with more than 500 prestigious media outlets such as BGR, PCMag, ZDNet, Yahoo, etc. Yaber has also generated great buzz on YouTube and TikTok, achieving significant exposure of up to 100 million.

Yaber's projectors are popular in more than 120 countries and regions. Yaber gets big success as the top brand on amazon global and works with over 2,000 global offline retailer partners such as Best Buy, Target, Sharaf DG, TEKNOSA and so on. In year 2023, Yaber achieved a significant breakthrough in sales and user satisfaction.

For further information, please visit Yaber's website: https://www.yaber.com/

