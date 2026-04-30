Yale School of Medicine Receives $10 Million Gift to Fuel Support for Children's Mental Health and Emotional Well-Being

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has received a $10 million gift from Bukhman Philanthropies, a London-based foundation founded by Daria and Dmitri Bukhman, to support YSM's Yale Child Study Center (YCSC) and YCSC's two initiatives: Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence (YCEI) and the Anxiety and Mood Disorders Program .

Daria Bukhman. Photo credit: Jose Tio.

The award will fund projects to develop evidence-based interventions and scale tools that strengthen the mental health and emotional well-being of children and young adults. The initiatives are led by Marc Brackett, PhD, founding director of YCEI and professor at YCSC; Wendy Silverman, PhD, Alfred A. Messer Professor at YCSC and professor of psychology; and Eli Lebowitz, PhD, associate professor at YCSC.

"We are grateful to Bukhman Philanthropies for their extraordinary gift," says Nancy J. Brown, MD, the Jean and David W. Wallace Dean of Yale School of Medicine. "It is an investment in children and families to promote emotional health. Their generosity will help our faculty translate science into practical tools—strengthening emotional well-being and development in young people, supporting parents, improving access to care, and advancing research that meets today's challenges, including the realities of social media in a rapidly changing world."

According to the World Health Organization, globally, one in seven (14.3%) 10-19-year-olds experience a mental disorder. Depression, anxiety, and behavioral disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability in adolescents, and suicide is the third leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.

"In a fast-changing world shaped by rapid technological advancement, including AI, I believe that the qualities that make us truly human—emotional awareness, empathy, and connection—will become more valuable than ever. Young people today face a wide range of pressures—from academic demands and socioeconomic challenges to the complexities of the digital environment and social media," Daria Bukhman says. "As parents, we have a responsibility to equip the next generation with the tools and support they need to lead meaningful, resilient, and fulfilling lives."

About Yale School of Medicine

Yale School of Medicine educates leaders in medicine and science, fostering curiosity and critical inquiry. It is a global leader in biomedical research, clinical care, and medical education. With over 1,700 physicians, Yale provides compassionate care to patients worldwide. The Yale System of Medical Education emphasizes critical thinking and independent research, producing leaders in academic medicine.

SOURCE Yale School of Medicine