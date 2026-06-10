Yaneth Giha elected Vice Chair of global pharmaceutical trade body

For the first time, a Latin American leader assumes the role of Vice Chair of the global body that represents the innovative pharmaceutical industry at the international level, to multilateral organizations and in official relations with the United Nations.

GENEVA, Switzerland, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) approved the appointment of Yaneth Giha, Executive Director of the Latin American Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry (FIFARMA), as Vice Chair.

This appointment represents a historic milestone for Latin America: it is the first time that a representative from the Latin American region has assumed one of the highest leadership positions at IFPMA, the organization that brings together over 30 leading innovative pharmaceutical companies and over 50 associations from across the world. IFPMA is in official relations with public health stakeholders in the UN system, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Panamerican Health Organization (PAHO), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and other multilateral organizations.

IFPMA champions pharmaceutical innovation and drives policy that supports the discovery, development, and delivery of new medicines and vaccines that not only transform lives, but deliver resilient health care systems, economic growth, and health security.

Latin America at the center of the global conversation

Yaneth Giha's appointment is not only a recognition of her personal career, but a clear signal that the Latin American region has earned a strategic place in shaping global health policies. As Executive Director of FIFARMA, Giha has led a robust regional agenda on access to innovation, good regulatory practices, and strengthening of health systems, positioning Latin America as an active voice in the most relevant international forums.

"This role is a responsibility I assume with enormous pride and deep commitment. Latin America has much to contribute to the global conversation on health: our diversity, our realities, and our capacity to build collective solutions are assets the world needs to hear. From the IFPMA Council, I will work to ensure the region plays an active part in the decisions that define the future of innovation and access to health globally," said Yaneth Giha.

A career built at the intersection of science, policy, and leadership

An economist from Universidad de los Andes, with master's degrees in Political Studies (Universidad Javeriana) and in War Studies (King's College London), Yaneth Giha has a career that combines technical rigor with strategic vision. She has served as Minister of Education and Director General of Colciencias in Colombia, and since 2022 has led FIFARMA, which represents the leading pharmaceutical research and development companies in the region.

About IFPMA

IFPMA represents the innovative pharmaceutical industry at the international level, engaging in official relations with the United Nations and multilateral organizations. Our vision is to ensure that scientific progress translates into the next generation of medicines and vaccines that deliver a healthier future for people everywhere. To achieve this, we act as a trusted partner, bringing our members' expertise to champion pharmaceutical innovation, drive policy that supports the research, development, and delivery of health technologies, and create sustainable solutions that advance global health. IFPMA is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About FIFARMA

The Latin American Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry (FIFARMA) represents the leading pharmaceutical research and development laboratories operating in Latin America, through 11 national member associations and 17 pharmaceutical companies. Its mission is to promote innovation and access to quality medicines to improve the health of patients in the region.

SOURCE FIFARMA