Yellow.ai's generative AI-powered Voicebots and Chatbots Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Yellow.ai combines with Genesys marketplace of solutions, enabling enterprises to deliver autonomous, human-like experiences with its Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP) and reducing operational costs by up to 60 percent

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai, a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced its Generative AI-powered Voicebots and Chatbots are now available on the Genesys AppFoundry™, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

Yellow.ai's listing on AppFoundry allows Genesys customers to deploy a broad range of Conversational AI solutions across its Conversational Service Cloud, Conversational Commerce Cloud, and Conversational EX Cloud product suites. The solution enables them to deliver an automated customer and employee experience with the company's generative AI-powered Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP) that leverages a multi-LLM architecture. Moreover, by streamlining support interactions through its Dynamic AI agents across voice and chat, businesses can reduce costs by up to 60% while delivering consistent experiences. Enterprises can leverage Yellow.ai's solution for:

  • Goal-based Conversations: Enterprises can achieve up to 90% self-serve automation in the first 30 days by transforming from content-based automation to goal-based conversations powered by generative AI. This enables them to provide customer solutions and fulfill end goals.
  • Dynamic Workflows: Enterprises can create and expand workflows dynamically with generative AI, adapting to changing customer conversations. This flexibility leads to up to 40% increase in lead generation and up to 50% increase in user engagement, as they are not restricted to fixed workflows.
  • Zero Set up: By enabling a bot ready within minutes of uploading documents, enterprises experience faster time to value. They can connect it with preferred channels, go live, and instantly generate Campaign Workflows based on goals, context, and user segments. This results in up to 50% faster time to market and up to 50% increase in operational efficiency.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder, Yellow.ai, said, "We're excited to help Genesys' customers deliver enhanced end-to-end experiences with our generative AI-powered conversational AI solutions. Providing an exceptional customer and employee experience is crucial for businesses to stay competitive and achieve significant business outcomes. Our AI engine and cost-efficient solutions empower businesses to do so. With Yellow.ai DAP, we provide AI-powered support to human agents and enable marketers to not only communicate with customers but also accomplish goal-oriented outcomes and boost conversion rates."

Yellow.ai provides a unified omnichannel solution supporting 35+ text and voice channels in 135+ languages. The company offers pre-built solutions for various industries like BFSI, ecommerce, utilities, healthcare, and automotive, among others. Handling 2 billion interactions per quarter, the company's Dynamic AI agents are capable of a seamless transfer to human agents with complete contextual information and history of the conversation in the case of complex queries.

Yellow.ai's Conversational AI solutions are now available with Genesys Cloud CX™, an all-in-one composable solution that helps organizations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Yellow.ai enterprise-grade Conversational AI solutions, visit the AppFoundry listing.

About Yellow.ai

Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai is a global leader in Conversational AI, delivering autonomous, human-like experiences for customers and employees to accelerate enterprise growth. We believe that memorable conversations are at the heart of every meaningful brand engagement. Over 1100 enterprises, including Sony, Domino's, Hyundai, Sephora, Waste Connections, Ferrellgas, and Randstad, trust our generative AI-powered, no-code Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP).

DAP's proprietary multi-LLM AI engine, DynamicNLP™, empowers us to handle 2Bn conversations every quarter across 35+ channels in 135+ languages. We're passionate about delivering conversational experiences via our Dynamic AI agents that help enterprises achieve higher customer satisfaction and employee engagement. We were recently recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms and have raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors with offices across six countries.

