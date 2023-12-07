Yogi, the Leading Consumer Product Insights Platform, Announces $10 Million Growth Equity Financing Led by Blueprint Equity

News provided by

Yogi

07 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogi, a customer insights platform built specifically for the consumer goods industry, today announced its Series A financing led by Blueprint Equity, with participation from existing investors ScOp Venture Capital, RTP Global, Data Point Capital, Remarkable Ventures, and Jaffray Woodriff. In conjunction with the investment, Sheldon Lewis, Managing Partner at Blueprint Equity, will join Yogi's Board of Directors.

"In today's ever-changing landscape, where reviews and ratings profoundly influence consumer purchasing decisions, brands are looking to harness the power of these data to inform product, marketing, and competitive decisions in real-time," said Gautam Kanumuru, Co-Founder and CEO of Yogi. "When we considered raising capital to meet growing customer demand and accelerate our product roadmap, we were immediately drawn to Blueprint's collaborative approach. It's rare to find a partner so aligned with your vision and with the operational resources to augment your execution efforts. We're excited to welcome Sheldon to our Board and work closely with Blueprint's operations team as we enter the next phase of our growth."

Yogi's mission is to surface detailed, product-level insights that consumer brands need to develop, iterate, and market their products. The additional capital will be used to enhance product functionality, elevate client support, and accelerate growth.

"Within the highly competitive consumer products industry, brands are seeking real-time customer insights – not only for their products, but also those of their competitors. We believe Yogi is uniquely positioned to deliver cross-functional analytics and deep insights across consumer product categories. It's not often you encounter customers as passionate about a software solution as we found with Yogi. Gautam and his team have built an enduring business, and we feel fortunate to have earned their trust," commented Lewis. "We're confident that brands who partner with Yogi will continue to see exceptional value in the platform and captivate consumers by crafting products that deeply align with consumer preferences."

About Yogi
Yogi is a comprehensive customer insights platform enabling consumer goods companies to gain deeper visibility into consumer feedback, sentiment, and voice. By aggregating and analyzing product review data with AI, Yogi helps product development, customer insights, and marketing teams understand previously inaccessible, nuanced themes across disparate review data sources. Trusted by leading enterprises like Microsoft, Church & Dwight, and Nestle, Yogi serves brands across various product categories. To schedule a demo of Yogi, please visit www.meetyogi.com.

About Blueprint Equity
Blueprint Equity provides expansion capital to high-growth, capital-efficient enterprise software and technology-enabled services businesses worldwide. Blueprint has $275 million of assets under management and is based in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.onblueprint.com.

SOURCE Yogi

