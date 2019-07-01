Young Living Announces New Partner Farm in the Philippines

Because social responsibility is an important part of its philosophy, the Kalipay Coconut Farm donates each year to the Lao Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps empower less fortunate people in the Philippines through education, livelihood training, and values formation. In addition to making donations to the Lao Foundation, the farm also sponsors the children of local coconut farmers to receive training in electromechanical technology, helping to break the cycle of poverty and empower a new generation. To date they have sponsored a total of 84 students.

The Kalipay Coconut Farm also uses green chemistry, a new discipline that optimizes the use of resources and minimizes waste. Relying on the belief that every step of the process counts, the farm is implementing these new practices to make its impact as low as possible.

"Young Living made a choice a long time ago to do what many organizations won't: put purpose over profits," said Lauren Walker, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Young Living Essential Oils. "There are many ways we could have sourced the coconut oil we need for our products, ways that would have been much simpler or cheaper. The Kalipay Coconut Farm stood out as a sustainable source of coconuts. We chose the Kalipay Coconut Farm because they share our values of community and sustainability, both integral parts of our 5×5 Pledge."

Every Young Living product that uses coconut oil sourced from the Kalipay Coconut Farm helps send children to school and protects the environment. Young Living will continue to partner with more farms like Kalipay that give back to local communities and implement sustainable practices.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning its work with its values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

