YY Group Holdings Announces Long-Term Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Company to Allocate Portion of Corporate Treasury to Bitcoin as Long-Term Strategic Reserve Asset

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holdings (NASDAQ: YYGH) today announced the adoption of a long-term corporate treasury strategy that includes holding Bitcoin as a primary reserve asset on its balance sheet. The initiative reflects the Company's commitment to capital preservation, balance sheet diversification, and long-term shareholder value creation.

With more than 500,000 members worldwide and operations spanning 12 countries, YY Group Holdings is a global enterprise with diversified international assets. As part of its continued global expansion, the Company believes it is strategically important to establish digital holdings that provide efficient access to global markets and operate beyond geographic limitations.

Under the new strategy, YY Group Holdings will allocate a portion of its excess cash reserves to Bitcoin, which will be held as a long-term treasury asset. The Company intends to accumulate and hold Bitcoin with a multi-year time horizon, subject to market conditions, liquidity needs, and ongoing board oversight.

Strategic Rationale

The Company's Board of Directors and executive leadership team conducted a comprehensive review of treasury management alternatives before approving this initiative. Management believes Bitcoin offers several strategic advantages:

Inflation hedge potential due to its fixed supply of 21 million coins.

Diversification of treasury assets beyond traditional cash and short-term securities.

Long-term store-of-value characteristics supported by increasing institutional adoption.

Global liquidity and 24/7 market accessibility aligned with the Company's international footprint.

"As a global company serving over 500,000 members across 12 countries, it is critical that our treasury strategy reflects the scale and reach of our platform," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group Holdings. "We view Bitcoin as a durable, scarce digital asset that complements our long-term capital strategy and provides us with enhanced global market access."

Implementation Framework

YY Group Holdings will implement the strategy through a structured and risk-managed approach, including:

Phased purchases over time to manage price volatility.

Secure institutional-grade custody solutions.

Internal risk controls and board-level oversight.

Compliance with all applicable accounting, regulatory, and disclosure standards.

The Company will disclose material Bitcoin holdings in its quarterly and annual financial reports in accordance with U.S. GAAP and SEC requirements.

Commitment to Financial Discipline

YY Group Holdings emphasized that the Bitcoin treasury strategy will not impact operational capital allocation priorities. The Company will continue to prioritize investments in core business operations, strategic acquisitions, and organic growth initiatives.

"Our primary focus remains operational excellence and long-term growth," added Jason Phua, Chief Financial Officer of YY Group Holdings. "The addition of Bitcoin to our balance sheet is a strategic treasury decision designed to enhance financial resilience while maintaining disciplined governance."

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holdings (NASDAQ: YYGH) is a global company with more than 500,000 members and assets across 12 countries. The Company is focused on providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services and is committed to delivering sustainable growth, innovation, and long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution and strategic investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's Bitcoin acquisition strategy, expected benefits, global market access initiatives, market conditions, and long-term value creation. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. YY Group Holdings undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

