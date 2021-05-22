Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism

Launching on May 23rd across all Zalando markets, the 'Activists of Optimism' campaign is giving people a stage to free their feelings, embrace positivity and spread joy. It is made up of 22 videos of positive action takers, all created as 15 second social shorts, which have then been woven together into a vibrant TV commercial. Accompanying the campaign video are a series of still images of European creators who represent positivity in their own unique way. Individually shot by Spanish-based photographer Jorde Perez Ortiz, each image is overlaid with the bold statement: 'Activists of Optimism'. Cast on social media, 11 positive activists including Dutch influencer and model Rianne Meijer and French dancer, Salif Gueye, known for their optimistic content creation, bring the campaign to life.

The campaign launch will be supported by a 360° marketing initiative - the 'Festival Of Optimism', which will be a series of events and pop-up moments across Europe designed to inspire people to smile, dance and sing, culminating in a virtual celebration of togetherness on June 21st, the longest day of the year.

"After a year of lockdowns, for our 2021 summer campaign, we wanted to celebrate the season of hope and optimism by making people smile and provide them with a stage to express optimism freely", Ralph Rijks, Zalando's Vice President of Global Marketing comments, "We define activist of optimism through people who bring joy to others and themselves - whether it is a song, a dance, or an innovative makeup tutorial on Tik Tok, it is these small optimistic acts that connect us and spread joy. The campaign brings to life our 2021 overarching narrative of turning optimism into positive action (for yourself and others) through the joy of living life."The campaign brings to life our 2021 overarching narrative of turning optimism into positive action (for yourself and others) through the joy of living life."

The casting of the 11 'Activists of Optimism' was done entirely through social media, focused on the creators' content and activities that portrayed the campaign message, with the reach and size of the creator's social media platform being secondary. The film features positive and talented creators including dancer, Salif Gueye who is renowned for his upbeat dance style performed on the streets of Paris; Dutch influencer and model, Rianne Meijer who is known for her authentic body confident images on social media; and model and author, Naomi Shimanda who embraces positivity through fashion.

The upbeat full length TVC is shot by London-based director, Lucy Luscombe, who has recently been included in Dazed's top 100 global creatives and set to the song, Show Me Love by Robin S. The campaign will be brought to life across numerous formats: from stills photography by Jorge Perez Ortiz, DOOH, owned social channels by the diverse cast of this campaign, 'positive listening' adverts on Spotify, and wild postering and colourful murals across key markets. The 360° campaign was created in collaboration with creative agency Kolle Rebbe.

Notes to Editors:

*All images have been shot in accordance with government guidelines on COVID-19, specific to each country at the time of capture. All safety measures were put in place on all shoot locations throughout the world to ensure every single person featured was respecting COVID safety measures.

ABOUT ZALANDO:

Zalando (https://corporate.zalando.com) is Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to about 42 million active customers in 17 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe's most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.

ABOUT KOLLE REBBE:

For over 25 years, Kolle Rebbe has been one of the most creative communication agencies in Germany, where strategists, creatives and specialists from all disciplines develop integrated communication solutions across media and country borders. 280 people from 20 nations also invent original products and support start-ups in the middle of Hamburg's iconic Speicherstadt. Kolle Rebbe is part of Accenture Interactive, the largest digital agency in the world, since 2018.

ABOUT LUCY LUSCOMBE

Born in London, Lucy studied at Central St Martins before quickly establishing herself as one to watch. Lucy has received a number of high profile accolades including Underwire's Outstanding Talent; BFI Future Film Award, UK Music Video Award nominations for her work with John Grant, Darkstar and Tiny Carriages in addition to being included in Dazed and Confused's top 100 global creatives

ABOUT JORGE PEREZ ORTIZ

Spain based Jorge Perez Ortiz is a fashion photographer. His work takes inspiration from everything that surrounds him. Issues such as gender, fashion as identity of human or the contrast of tradition and fashion is reflected in his photographs which explore a new language to show fashion. His use of bright sunlight and deep blue skies match perfectly with the Zalando 2021 summer campaign.

Jorge's recent work includes works for Lacoste, Nike, Loewe, Bershka and Mango.

