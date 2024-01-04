Zendure and solarlab.es Forge Sustainable Energy Partnership, Debuting in Leroy Merlin Stores

MADRID, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a renowned provider of innovative energy solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into Spain's retail sector by partnering with solarlab.es and debuting in Leroy Merlin stores. This strategic move marks Zendure's commitment to delivering sustainable energy products to a broader audience.

Innovative Collaboration with solarlab.es For Sustainable Energy Solutions

solarlab.es specializes in portable solar panels designed for self-installation. Their mission to provide sustainable energy solutions aligns perfectly with Zendure's vision to be a Clean EnergyTech platform that sustains communities and families. Their products, designed for easy installation and known for their lightweight design, cater to a demographic of 30-65-year-olds with medium to high socioeconomic status, predominantly male, across Spain, France, and Germany.

The Zendure-solarlab.es partnership emphasizes rapid growth through B2B sales with key resellers and launching SolarFlow in Leroy Merlin stores, aiming to solidify Zendure as the official distributor in Spain. Their strategy includes strengthening market presence, broadening sales channels, constantly innovating, and capturing substantial market share to stay competitive in the dynamic energy sector. This collaboration is expected to elevate both brands as Spanish market leaders, significantly contributing to the advancement of sustainable clean energy.

Expanding Reach in the Retail Sector

Leroy Merlin, a major European retailer in home improvement and gardening, offers a vast network ideal for forward-thinking brands like Zendure to promote sustainable energy solutions. Zendure's products are already accessible online through Leroy Merlin, with plans to extend into physical stores across Spain, starting with the Alcobendas store. In Leroy Merlin, Zendure's products will feature in the renewable energy category, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable and clean energy. This retail expansion enables customers to directly engage with Zendure's products, marking a significant stride in Zendure's European market presence and commitment to sustainability.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

Contact: Chris Qiu, [email protected] 

