ZERO LATENCY ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE DATE FOR WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE VR - DEFENDERS OF AVARAX, COMING OCTOBER 2024

Set in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine universe, the exclusive new free-roam VR experience will be available at Zero Latency's 90+ venues globally.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency , the global leader in immersive entertainment and creator of the largest true in-person free-roam VR network in the world, has revealed the release date for the hotly anticipated Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax, coming to venues globally in October 2024.

From the Warhammer 40,000 universe, the hotly anticipated Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax is coming to Zero Latency VR venues globally. Available in October 2024. WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE VR - DEFENDERS OF AVARAX, COMING OCTOBER 2024, ONLY AT ZERO LATENCY

In Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax , you will play as a Space Marine, a genetically enhanced super-soldier. Exploring the Hive City of Fervastium, players will delve deep into a vault on an important mission that could turn the tide and help beat back the Tyranids, an all-consuming alien swarm from beyond the known galaxy. Using a wide range of weapons from the Space Marine arsenal, players will fight off voracious swarms of Tyranids as they step into the shoes of these highly disciplined and indomitable warriors.

"The Warhammer 40,000 universe and Space Marine in particular has such awesome lore and history, we just couldn't wait to dive into it," said Tim Ruse, CEO at Zero Latency. "With Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax, we are pushing our technology to the limits, and our talented development team is creating our most immersive and thrilling experience yet. We can't wait for players to step into the Warhammer 40,000 setting and take on the Tyranids in this epic adventure."

A teaser of Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax premiered on the Warhammer Skulls Showcase that went live today, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect when the game launches. Zero Latency uses best-in-class technology allowing players more freedom of movement than ever in incredible immersive worlds.

Zero Latency is a global leader in immersive entertainment, working at the cutting edge of VR and location-based experiences. With 90+ venues across 27+ countries, Zero Latency is the largest free-roam VR network in the world. Since opening the world's first free-roam VR venue in 2015, Zero Latency has thrilled more than 3.7 million players worldwide.

About Games Workshop®

Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniatures, novels, and model kits through more than 540 of its own stores (branded Games Workshop® or Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other related brands and product ranges (including our publishing division 'Black Library' and our special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at www.games-workshop.com.

