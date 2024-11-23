ZICC: Chinese artist Fang Jinlong uses the five stringed pipa to perform different music styles

News provided by

ZICC

Nov 23, 2024, 23:49 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, at the Internet Culture Exchange Forum of the 2024 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Chinese musician Fang Jinlong played a five-string pipa, blending Eastern and Western music styles to take the audience on a "global musical journey."

"I have been performing offline for more than 40 years, but the  overall audience traffic cannot compare to that of one video over one night now. I am a beneficiary of the Internet, and I embrace the Internet," said Fang Jinlong.

Continue Reading

SOURCE ZICC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ZICC: Closer China- Honduras Ties

ZICC: Closer China- Honduras Ties

Renato Florentino, vice president of Honduras, accepted an exclusive interview with ZICC in Wuzhen during the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen...
ZICC: Internet Experts Pay Attention to the Development of Artificial Intelligence

ZICC: Internet Experts Pay Attention to the Development of Artificial Intelligence

During the Wuzhen Summit of the World Internet Conference, ZICC interviewed Internet experts from all over the world. Lampros Sterg, UNESCO Chair in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Music

Music

Entertainment

Entertainment

Art

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics