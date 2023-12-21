Zoomlion Spearheads Construction of the Largest Chinese Antarctic Station in Ross Sea, Showcasing Engineering Excellence in Extreme Conditions

News provided by

Zoomlion

21 Dec, 2023, 07:01 ET

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK) has recently joined forces to construct China's fifth Antarctic research station on Inexpressible Island in Terra Nova Bay, Ross Sea. Utilizing its advanced telescopic boom crawler cranes, Zoomlion demonstrates its engineering prowess in harsh environmental conditions.

The Station, spanning an area of 5,244 square meters, is currently under full-scale construction. It stands as a testament to intensive, efficient, green, low-carbon, and advanced intelligent construction. The Station, projected to be completed within 60 days, will house up to 80 researchers, supporting multi-disciplinary research in atmospheric and marine environments, and biological ecology.

Zoomlion's telescopic boom crawler cranes, the ZCT600V5, have arrived at the Ross Sea, engaging in tasks such as material unloading and participating in the steel structure assembly of the Station. The equipment demonstrates remarkable performance on the icy terrain, undeterred by the harsh Antarctic conditions of extreme cold, strong winds, and radiation.

Equipped with a 5-section,46-meter U-shaped boom, the crane leads the industry in arm length and lifting capability. Its large-track-width telescopic crawler chassis, paired with custom non-slip tracks and formidable climbing abilities, makes it ideal for complex lifting tasks in challenging environments. The ZCT600V5's modular design allows for easy transportation and quick self-assembly of its 20-ton counterweight, significantly enhancing construction efficiency, especially in the limited building period.

The Station has adopted large-scale modular construction technology to minimize on-site work. It comprises 84 large modules, designed to be installed on the main steel structure's floor, with utilities ready for immediate occupancy. Previously, Zoomlion's cranes were involved in the modular units' customization and pre-assembly in China and will continue to play a crucial role in the Antarctic, providing a robust base for explorers delving into the depths of Antarctica.

Zoomlion's role in constructing the Station marks another milestone in overcoming engineering challenges under the most demanding conditions, and the company takes immense pride in its participation. The performance of its equipment under the extreme conditions of Antarctica reflects Zoomlion's robust technical prowess. Furthermore, the company's contributions to scientific research stand as a testament to its unwavering commitment to exerting a positive influence on the world.

SOURCE Zoomlion

Also from this source

La conférence commerciale mondiale de Zoomlion Agriculture Machinery ouvre un nouveau chapitre pour le développement des machines agricoles

La conférence commerciale mondiale de Zoomlion Agriculture Machinery ouvre un nouveau chapitre pour le développement des machines agricoles

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (« Zoomlion », 1157.HK) a organisé la conférence 2024 Zoomlion Agriculture Machinery Global...
Conferência Empresarial Global da divisão de Máquinas Agrícolas da Zoomlion começa um novo capítulo para o desenvolvimento das máquinas agrícolas

Conferência Empresarial Global da divisão de Máquinas Agrícolas da Zoomlion começa um novo capítulo para o desenvolvimento das máquinas agrícolas

A Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK) organizou a Conferência Empresarial Global de Máquinas Agrícolas da...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.