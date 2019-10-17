ZTE and China Unicom win Best Network Intelligence Award at Broadband Awards 2019

Based on ZTE's transport integrated management and control product- ZENIC ONE, the solution adopts the industry-leading AI algorithm and automation technology to allow the intelligent configuration check of transport network devices. The solution boosts great capability of improving the configuration check efficiency by 90%, and the abnormal configuration identification rate to 85%, thereby significantly raising the operation and maintenance efficiency.

The "Role Fingerprint"-based intelligent configuration check developed by ZTE and Guangdong branch of China Unicom uses the AI algorithm to extract the configuration structure feature of the device from the existing network configuration data to generate the device's role fingerprint.

The intelligent configuration check builds up protocol model based on AI knowledge graph, and implements self-learning of the network roles of the devices, so as to discover configuration errors in advance. This function involves semantic recognition, data mining, and big data analysis.

Moreover, it employs various AI technologies, such as NLP and knowledge graph, to change the traditional manual configuration check method. Consequently, the automatic configuration check shortens the traditional way from 90 man-days to 7 man-days, effectively improving the configuration check efficiency and the configuration risk identification rate.

ZENIC ONE is developed based on the micro-service architecture. It is the industry's first SDN system integrating intelligent network management, control, orchestration, warranty and analysis based on the cloud native concept. ZENIC ONE covers all transport network 4G/5G scenarios, including PTN/SPN, IP/IPRAN, OTN and slicing. It is designed to offer more intelligent network management and control capabilities to the transport network.

ZENIC ONE was rated "Very Strong" by GlobalData in "WAN SDN Controller: Competitive Landscape Assessment" released in October 2019. By August 2019, ZENIC ONE had obtained 94 patents. It had been included in the proposals of nearly 70 international standards, and utilized in over 20 research projects of well-known universities.

The Broadband Awards recognise the very best in broadband and highlight the achievements in next-generation communications, applications, services, strategies & more.

