ZTE hosts 5G Summit & User Congress 2023 in Thailand, unveiling the digital future with the theme “Embrace the Digital Nexus”

Nov. 17, 2023

BANGKOK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has inaugurated its annual 5G Summit & User Congress 2023 in Thailand. Themed "Embrace the Digital Nexus," the two-day event brought together telecom regulators, industry alliances, standardization organizations, carriers, think tanks, industry partners, and analysts from GSMA, IMT-2020(5G) PG, IMT-2030(6G) PG, CCSA, TMF, ABI, CCS Insight, and other eco-partners from the worldwide to share valuable insights, perspectives and practical case studies, exploring trends in 5G, future networks, and the digital landscape.

Xiao Ming, President of Overseas at ZTE delivered an opening speech at the summit. He pointed out that, "In this interconnected world empowered by 5G-A, where space and earth are linked, between them is the ubiquitous network. Such as the XR and Metaverse are crafting realities previously unimagined. The digital force uplifts all industries, propelling human civilization to break barriers and ascend in these transformative times continuously. Dreamers among us are courageously bringing these to life. Infinite evolution leads to a thriving intelligent century."

Xiao Ming underscored ZTE's insights and practices in the digital industry. "Working alongside 110 operators on 5G, we've fostered an ecosystem with over 1000 industry partners," he stated. "Our vision for the future emphasizes digital cohesion, where functionalities are modular, easily accessible, and customizable. Our focus remains on capacity, efficiency, fusion, and green."

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., said, "5G networks, 5G Advanced, and the technologies they enable, will revolutionize the world. But we must keep working together to build a sustainable future, where everyone, everywhere can reap the full benefits of connectivity. The ZTE 5G Summit is a great opportunity for the industry to share knowledge and best practices for the future, and we look forward to continuing the conversation at MWC Barcelona 2024!"

Rudolf Schrefl, CEO, Hutchison Drei Austria, said,  "Embracing 5G stands not just for technological upgrade, but for revolutionizing customer experience—connecting people and devices with unprecedented speed and reliability, turning every digital interaction into a seamless journey, transforming how we live, work, and engage with the world around us."

During the event, ZTE showcased its innovative products, solutions, and best practices at Thailand's innovation center, illustrating the interconnected and transformative nature of everything in the digital landscape.

In the "Wireless Everything" area, ZTE demonstrated strategies to modernize existing 4G networks for future 5G success. The showcase extended the boundaries of 5G experiences, coverage, and services, emphasizing the importance of enhancing networks with native tools and green energy infrastructure.

As a leading player in the all-optical network field, ZTE activated the new value of an all-optical network through an end-to-end product series. This highlights ZTE's commitment to advancing optical network technologies.

In the servers and storage area, ZTE contributed to the digital era with full-scenario servers and storage solutions, providing the essential power for the ongoing surge in digital demands.

ZTE Mobile Devices adheres to the global brand vision of "Better for All," bringing numerous innovative smart devices to the event.

Together with operators as well as industry and ecosystem partners, ZTE aims to build a digital and intelligent ecosystem for shared success and will always play its part in promoting sustainable development. For more information, please visit: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/5g_summit_2023.html

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

