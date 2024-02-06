ZTE makes CDP 'A List' for its leading climate action

ZTE Corporation

06 Feb, 2024

  • ZTE has been recognized for its outstanding actions against climate change by CDP, securing a position on the CDP 2023 'A List'
  • ZTE's inclusion on the 'A List' highlights the company's commitment and leadership in environmental transparency and sustainable development

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has recently been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), securing a place on the CDP 2023 'A List.' Based on data reported through CDP's 2023 Climate Change questionnaire, ZTE is one of the 346 companies that achieved an 'A' out of over 21,000 companies scored.

CDP is a not-for-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. CDP environmental database and scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP 'A List' recognizes companies that have played a leading role worldwide in mitigating climate change through formulating robust strategy and taking bold actions. ZTE's inclusion on the 'A List' highlights the company's commitment and leadership in environmental transparency and sustainable development.

Proactively practicing the philosophy of green development, ZTE has been actively engaging in the global transition to a decarbonized economy. The company is committed to moving toward green with digital innovation across four major dimensions: green operation, green supply chain, green digital infrastructure, and green empowerment, facilitating the rapid transition of diverse industries onto the path of green development. Notably, ZTE announced its participation in the 'Science-Based Targets initiative' (SBTi) in May 2023, embodying the company's endeavor to make a substantial contribution to driving global economic growth towards a greener and more sustainable future.

ZTE currently holds more than 650 green innovation patents. In 2023, the company added 22MW of photovoltaic power generation capacity, marking a remarkable 700% YoY growth. Collaborating with over 1000 global top partners, ZTE actively engages in 5G+ innovation and green initiatives. Additionally, the company has established the 'Green Supply Chain' through close collaboration with upstream and downstream partners. In 2023, it completed carbon audits on 150 suppliers and was recognized as a national-level green supply chain management enterprise.

In collaboration with Sinotrans and Lufthansa Cargo, ZTE has pioneered the development of an end-to-end carbon neutralization solution within the realm of green logistics in 2023, marking a remarkable achievement in the international logistics ecological chain. By ensuring the complete carbon neutralization green transportation of its finished products, starting from ZTE's Global 5G Intelligent Manufacturing Base in Nanjing, China, and culminating in their arrival at the warehouse in Madrid, Spain, the company has realized a seamless, environmentally-friendly process. Moreover, this approach guarantees the accurate calculation, verification, and certification of the carbon footprint throughout the entire transportation journey.

Looking ahead, ZTE will remain unwavering in its commitment to upholding the principles of sustainable development. Placing a strong emphasis on green operations as an integral part of its corporate ethos, ZTE aims to integrate environmental responsibility throughout the entire industry chain, actively contributing to high-quality development through its environmental and sustainable initiatives.

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, and its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

