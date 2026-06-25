Dahua Technology Showcases "Visible AI in New Energy" at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, showcased its latest innovations for the renewable energy industry at Intersolar Europe 2026. Under the theme "Visible AI in New Energy," Dahua demonstrated how AIoT technologies can help energy operators enhance efficiency, reliability, and security across the entire energy value chain, from power generation and transmission to consumption.

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At this year's exhibition, Dahua presented a comprehensive portfolio of solutions covering five key application areas: Intelligent Security, Equipment Inspection, HSE-PPE Management, EV Charging, and Smart Control Centre. Together, these solutions address the growing need for smarter operations, safer workplaces, and more efficient asset management across renewable energy infrastructure.

For Intelligent Security, Dahua showcased perimeter protection solutions for photovoltaic plants and energy facilities, integrating thermal imaging, radar-camera linkage, triple-lens monitoring, and solar-powered wireless security. Powered by self-developed thermal algorithms, the solution extends detection range by up to 85%. In a photovoltaic project in Brazil, the solution reduced more than 1,000 daily false alarms generated by 204 devices to approximately one false alarm per device per week. In Europe, Dahua's AI-enabled perimeter protection solutions have also been deployed at a 60 MW solar park in Romania.

For Equipment Inspection, Dahua demonstrated intelligent inspection solutions tailored for substations and other geographically dispersed energy assets. By continuously monitoring equipment temperature and operating status, the system helps operators identify potential abnormalities at an early stage. Automated inspection records and reports further support predictive maintenance strategies, improving operational efficiency while reducing manual inspection workloads.

To enhance workplace safety, Dahua presented its HSE-PPE solutions, featuring both fixed and portable AI-powered detection systems. The solutions automatically verify whether personnel entering high-risk areas are wearing required protective equipment, such as helmets and safety vests, and provide real-time alerts when irregularities are detected, helping strengthen safety compliance across energy facilities.

Dahua also showcased its EV charging portfolio, including AC charging solutions for residential scenarios and DC fast-charging solutions for commercial applications. Supported by a cloud-based management platform and mobile app, the solutions enable users to monitor charging status, configure charging schedules, and manage charging operations with greater flexibility and convenience.

Complementing these applications, Dahua's Smart Control Centre integrates security, inspection, and operational management into a unified platform powered by DSS Professional. The platform supports remote video monitoring, alarm management, inspection task scheduling, and historical data analysis, providing operators with a centralized view of site operations. In Italy, Dahua's thermal perimeter protection solution and DSS Professional platform enabled centralized management across remote solar sites and was later expanded to cover 80 sites with approximately 1,600 thermal cameras.

Together, these solutions reflect Dahua's commitment to advancing the renewable energy industry through intelligent technologies and comprehensive lifecycle protection. Looking ahead, Dahua will continue collaborating with global partners to explore innovative AI applications that support a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable energy future.

For more information about Dahua's smart energy solutions, please visit the company's official website here.

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