Hisense Unveils AI-Powered Growth Strategy to Shape the Next Era of Intelligent Living

QINGDAO, China, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has unveiled a comprehensive AI-powered growth strategy that will guide the company's next phase of global development, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, intelligent living and long-term customer value.

This strategy was introduced during the Hisense Global Partner Conference 2026, held in New York ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM Final, where Hisense brought together global customers and partners to share its vision for the AI era.

"AI is reshaping everything. And we are all a part of this," said Mr. Fisher Yu, CEO of Hisense Group. "In the AI era, we must embrace this unstoppable wave. We are upgrading our strategy with five pillars: expanding our AI footprint across the core AI value chain; transforming smart devices into smart home companions through AI-driven scenario innovation; maintaining a long-term sports marketing strategy to strengthen our global brand; adhering to a service-first approach to enhance user experience; and deepening glocalization to create long-term value for our customers and partners."

At the center of Hisense's strategy is a long-term commitment to AI. The company is building an integrated AI ecosystem spanning the entire value chain. "When we map Hisense onto this architecture, our vision is clear: we are rebuilding our entire business around AI," Mr. Yu said. Hisense is advancing growth across AI Hub, semiconductors, smart energy, laser technology and automotive electronics, while continuing to strengthen its core smart device business.

For consumers, this means a new generation of products evolving from smart devices into smart home companions — devices that can proactively perceive their surroundings, understand user preferences, communicate naturally and take action on their behalf. "A device just takes orders. But a companion does so much more. It understands you, anticipates your needs, and brings real warmth to your home. And this is the future of our industry," Mr. Yu said.

This vision is already becoming reality across the Hisense ecosystem. Powered by V AI OS, Hisense TVs can think through users' preferences and intent and deliver highly personalized content recommendations at the right moment. Beyond entertainment, ConnectLife enables connected appliances to act intelligently across cooking, laundry, air management and energy optimization—unifying these four AI companion capabilities into a smarter, more intuitive home.

Hisense will also continue strengthening its global brand through long-term sports partnerships, using the universal language of sport to connect with consumers worldwide. "This is great because to see our partners moving along and suggesting new technology like the cutting-edge LED, and supporting us with VAR operations at every level," said Mr. Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer of FIFA.

"Harvey Norman values its partnership with Hisense because of the company's continued global investment in cutting-edge technology, innovation and brand building," said Mr. Haydon Myers, Executive General Manager Electrical, Harvey Norman Australia. "Hisense's commitment to global premiumization is demonstrated through its partnership across three consecutive FIFA World Cups. That long-term commitment continues to strengthen the brand and creates lasting value for consumers, retail partners and the industry alike."

Hisense's long-term investment in global sports partnerships has gone hand in hand with its international growth. As AI reshapes industries worldwide, Hisense will continue combining technological innovation, global partnerships and customer-centric innovation to shape the next era of intelligent living.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.