BEIJING, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) opened in Beijing on June 22.

Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo Opens in Beijing

Remarks were also made by South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile, International Chamber of Commerce Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO, and CITIC Group Chairman Xi Guohua. Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, Chief Executive Officer of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, read out a congratulatory message from His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom to the fourth CISCE. Approximately 1,300 representatives from government, business, academia and international organizations across more than 100 countries and regions attended the opening ceremony.

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) highlighted that the Fourth CISCE focuses on sustainable economic growth, deeper trade and investment ties, and stronger international cooperation across industrial and supply chains. He emphasized that the expo aims to unlock new opportunities for both Chinese and international businesses, reaffirming CCPIT's commitment to providing global companies with robust trade promotion platforms and comprehensive support services, thereby fostering stronger industrial and supply chain partnerships and contributing to a more open global economy.

A key highlight of the opening ceremony was the joint release of the 4th CISCE Beijing Initiative by the CCPIT and leaders of the global business community.

Hosted by CCPIT, the 4th CISCE is being held under the theme "Connecting the World for a Shared Future." Five international organizations are supporting the event, including the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, the World Intellectual Property Organization, the International Trade Centre, and the International Chamber of Commerce. Australia serves as the Guest Country of Honor. The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region of France and the Liguria Region of Italy participate as the inaugural international Guest Regions of Honor, while Anhui Province and Hainan Province serve as the domestic Guest Provinces of Honor. Exhibits span six key supply chains: Digital Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, Sustainable Agriculture, Healthy Living, Smart Vehicles and Clean Energy, as well as a dedicated Supply Chain Services exhibition area. Highlighting this comprehensive layout, the expo brings together 676 leading companies, specialized and innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and industry organizations from 85 countries and regions, alongside international organizations.