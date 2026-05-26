1291 Group Acquires IPG, Strengthening Global Wealth Protection Across the Americas

ZURICH, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1291 Group, a Swiss-founded independent insurance broker specializing in wealth protection and life-insurance solutions for high-net-worth families and their professional advisers, has acquired International Planning Group (IPG).

The transaction provides 1291 Group with onshore access to the US market, the largest life insurance market in the world, together with access to US-domiciled insurance carriers and products.

Marc-André Sola (PRNewsfoto/1291 Group)

The acquisition accelerates 1291 Group's growth across the Americas, deepens its exposure to traditional life insurance, and complements its established expertise in tailored solutions, while bringing IPG's existing client and partner relationships into the Group.

For high-net-worth families worldwide with a US nexus, it enables the Group to provide more support and greater depth in creating structures that are compliant and built for the long term.

IPG is a pioneer of the international life insurance industry, specializing in sophisticated life insurance-based strategies for wealth structuring for high-net-worth families, as well as executive benefit solutions for companies worldwide.

1291 Group Americas will temporarily operate IPG under its current brand as a wholly owned subsidiary. This ensures seamless continuity for clients and advisers. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

Marc-Andre Sola, Founder of 1291 Group, said: "We are honored to continue the legacy of this pioneering company that has played such a significant role in traditional life insurance across the Americas, Asia and the Middle East. By bringing our respective strengths together, we are creating a far stronger platform with greater reach and capability for the families and advisers we serve."

Jon Baker, Founder of IPG, commented: "I am confident that 1291 Group is the right step for our clients, our team, and the relationships we have carefully cultivated. The businesses are highly complementary, with a shared culture of placing the needs of clients first. I look forward to the continued service and stability that will follow."

Peter Guglietta, CEO of 1291 Group Americas and Group Head of Products (previously with IPG for 19 years), added: "I am both thrilled and humbled to lead the new business in the Americas. This acquisition will yield an organization unmatched in the industry. We remain focused on delivering seamless continuity while leveraging enhanced capabilities to serve clients across the Americas."

About 1291 Group

1291 Group provides life-insurance and wealth protection solutions to safeguard family wealth across generations. With offices worldwide, we are licensed in over 35 countries and offer tax-compliant solutions in more than 60 countries, delivering global expertise with local insight, and guiding families and their advisers through complex financial landscapes with clarity and discretion.

About IPG

IPG has provided specialized insurance solutions across the Americas for decades, with particular strength in sophisticated life insurance-based strategies for wealth structuring and transfer planning for high-net-worth individuals and families.

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Media Contact:

Anthony Hopson

Head of Marketing

1291 Group

[email protected]

SOURCE 1291 Group