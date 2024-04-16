135th Canton Fair Showcases Cutting-Edge Hardware Tools, Unveiling Innovations to Global Market

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Phase 1 of the 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") held from April 15 to 19, the hardware tools section buzzed with activity as over 2,800 exhibitors presented products that precisely targeted international market demands, demonstrating China's latest advancements in the hardware tools industry.

To meet consumers' growing demand for efficiency and convenience, Jiangsu Dongcheng Power Tools Co., Ltd. introduced its innovative DCK Cordless Brushless Rotary Hammers series at the Fair. Featuring advanced transmission and hammering systems along with mechanical impact and anti-leak solutions, these tools promise enhanced work efficiency and durability. For more information on this product line, visit https://goo.su/IFQZL.

Safety remains a paramount concern within the industry. Shandong Shenli Rigging Co.,Ltd showcased its G100 Double-Ring Buckle and G100 Master Link with Double Grabhook, among other products, providing reliable safety solutions across various sectors. The G100 Double-Ring Buckle utilizes comprehensive material and mechanics for superior surface hardness, ensuring tensile strength ≧1400Mpa, even under harsh conditions with an elongation at break of ≧12.5%. Discover more about these safety innovations by clicking https://goo.su/QCg9ef.

Moreover, intelligence of hardware tools is becoming a prevailing trend as evidenced by Wuhan Torch Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.'s display of smart helmets, including Automatic Darkening Welding Helmets and True Color Auto Darkening Solar Welding Helmet(the Mask). For instance, the Mask incorporates innovative true color technology and comes with lenses of the highest optical clarity, achieving an expansive and crystal-clear view. Equipped with sophisticated auto-darkening lenses, premium dual-layer LCDs, optical coating filters, and adjustment knobs for delay and sensitivity, this product shields against 99% of harmful light and prevents splatter damage. Learn more about these smart protective gears at https://goo.su/ayRbUzK.

Hunan Rotake Tools Co., Ltd.'s latest High Torque Cordless Impact Wrenches also reflect this trend towards intelligent tool design using cutting-edge lithium-ion battery technology for powerful impact force combined with high torque design, offering powerful impact and high work efficiency. Equipped with intelligent work modes, the product can also automatically adjust torque and speed. For further details on Rotake's innovative offerings, please visit https://goo.su/oJ7I.

The Canton Fair continues to be a pivotal platform for unveiling groundbreaking developments in hardware tools inviting professionals worldwide to discover reliable work companions amidst its vast exhibition. Please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16.

SOURCE Canton Fair