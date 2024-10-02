18 of the Top 20 Medtech Companies Partner with Veeva MedTech to Get Devices and Diagnostics to Patients Faster

More than 125 medtech customers use Veeva applications for seamless execution across product development

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that 18 of the top 20 medtech companies leverage Veeva Development Cloud and Veeva Commercial Cloud applications to streamline processes across the total medtech product lifecycle. Veeva MedTech enables more than 125 customers with deep industry expertise and technology from ideation to commercialization. With an increasing need to keep up with industry changes for faster time to market, medtech companies are moving to connected applications on a single cloud platform to execute key processes more efficiently.

"With dozens of studies across hundreds of global sites, simplifying clinical operations with unified document management and streamlined workflows is a top priority," said Matt Christensen, senior vice president at Smith+Nephew. "Using Veeva MedTech's unified clinical solution drives transparency, ensures integrity of study files, and speeds trial timelines."

Veeva MedTech enables end-to-end product lifecycle management with Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Quality, and Veeva Vault Commercial. Using advanced applications built with medtech industry best practices, customers can access real-time insights to make data-driven decisions, automate processes, and maintain inspection readiness. This reduces manual work and improves cross-team collaboration while driving growth, cost efficiency, and compliance.

"This momentum shows that the global medtech industry has made great strides in modernizing systems, establishing a foundation across the product lifecycle to leverage into the future," said Seth Goldenberg, vice president, Veeva MedTech. "With the top medtech leaders standardizing on Veeva applications, we will continue to learn and advance the industry toward more streamlined processes to deliver innovative new devices and diagnostics to patients in need."

More than 200 industry professionals will network, share best practices, and hear valuable insights from medtech leaders, including Bio-Rad Laboratories, Philips, and ZEISS Medical Technology, at Veeva MedTech EU Summit. Medtech industry professionals can register for the Nov. 5 - 7 event in Amsterdam.

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 36 and 37), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

