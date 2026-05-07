2026 Chinese Hanfu Month - Poetic Realm of Song Lyrics Explores Song Dynasty Aesthetics at the China National Silk Museum

HANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Chinese Hanfu Month: Poetic Realm of Song Lyrics was held on April 25–26 at the China National Silk Museum. Centered on Song dynasty aesthetics, the event brought together exhibitions, lectures, performances, and interactive programs, offering a multi-layered exploration of dress, material culture, and everyday life in the Song period.

The 2026 Chinese Hanfu Month: Poetic Realm of Song Lyrics was held at the China National Silk Museum

A highlight exhibition, Unveiling the Wardrobe of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127–1279), presented reconstructed historical settings and aspects of daily life, with silk garments as a central focus, situating them within the cultural context of the Southern Song. A series of academic lectures examined Song culture from multiple perspectives. Scholars Zhao Dongmei, Lu Minzhen, and Wang Zhaopeng addressed topics including social practices, dress conventions, literary expression, and cultural identity.

At the Textile Conservation Gallery, visitors viewed rare Southern Song textile artifacts, highlighting the technical sophistication of silk production. The program titled Hanfu Night presented staged interpretations of Song-era imagery through runway presentations and theatrical formats. Creative teams drew on literary sources, tea culture, seasonal motifs, and regional traditions, offering contemporary readings of Song visual and material culture.

On April 26, the Yinhan Forum convened five experts to examine Song dynasty lifestyle aesthetics across painting, floral art, cuisine, tea culture, and cosmetics, illustrating the relationship between artistic practice and daily life. Throughout the event, a cultural market and interactive role-playing activities, including the Poetic Realm of Song Lyrics game, drew public participation and extended engagement with the program's themes.

As a flagship program of the China National Silk Museum, Chinese Hanfu Month has been held for nine consecutive years and continues to connect historical research with contemporary interpretation, fostering exchange between scholarship, cultural heritage, and public audiences.

SOURCE China National Silk Museum