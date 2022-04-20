3 Years in a Row: GIGABYTE Wins Red Dot Design Award for Motherboards and Laptops

Engineered for creative professionals, the Z690 AERO series motherboards made their presence felt with their sleek aesthetics and creator-oriented features. The exclusive VisionLINK was designed specifically with creators in mind, offering a versatile connection with the pen display via a single USB Type-C cable. By combining power supply and data transmission in one, the VisionLINK clears up cable clutters, leaving a clean, organized work space for creators.

Upgrading the processor and graphics, the dual chips approach in the new generation of AORUS 15 laptop augment performance to a new level. The exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology effectively removes heat making laptops run smoothly even under the heaviest of loads.

The Red Dot was also awarded to the brand-new AERO 17 creator laptop for its subtle aesthetics and top-notch performance. With its completely re-designed look and state-of-the-art hardware, the laptop meets demands of the content creators and wins the hearts of the jury.

GIGABYTE's winning streak at the Red Dot not only marks a significant milestone for the brand, it also underlines GIGABYTE's brand commitment to its slogan, 'Upgrade Your Life'. GIGABYTE will continue to explore new possibilities and introduce exciting innovative and forward-looking designs for all PC users.

https://bit.ly/RedDotAward2022

SOURCE GIGABYTE