A2A and Enfinity Global signed additional PPAs for 134 MW of solar energy in Italy

MILAN, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The A2A Group, one of Italy's largest players in the energy transition, and Enfinity Global Inc, a leader in renewable energy, announced the signing of new 10-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in Italy for 134 MW of solar energy.

The electricity provided – equivalent to the annual consumption of about 86,000 Italian homes and avoiding over 104,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year – will be produced from six of Enfinity's solar power plants in the Lazio and Emilia Romagna regions.

"Thanks to this new partnership with Enfinity Global, we continue to contribute to the sustainable development of the territories by expanding the green energy supply available to our customers," said Lorenzo Spadoni, Head of Generation and Trading at A2A. "This is further evidence of the Group's concrete commitment to promoting the country's decarbonization process in line with our strategy."

"We are honored to expand our relationship with A2A. This agreement is a meaningful milestone for the market and marks a path to provide stable, clean, and affordable energy to Italy while contributing to its 2030 energy transition plan, and serving its emerging needs," commented Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global.

The first PPAs signed in October 2023 involved the purchase by A2A Group of energy produced from three of Enfinity's solar power plants in Lazio, totaling 97 MW. This new agreement demonstrates the growing relationship between the two companies and their shared commitment to accelerate the energy transition.

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a US-based leading renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2019. The company owns a portfolio of 25.1 GW of renewable energy and storage projects, including operational assets, under construction, and in different stages of development. With offices across US, Europe, Japan, and India, the company aims to be an energy transition leader and make a significant contribution to a sustainable net zero carbon economy. Enfinity's leadership team is one of the most experienced global teams in renewables and brings over $37 billion of financing experience in the renewable energy sector with over 15 GW of developed and acquired solar and wind assets.

