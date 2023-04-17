AACSB Highlights 25 Innovative Business Schools of Tomorrow

Eighth annual member spotlight program features business schools driving new value for stakeholders.

TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—announces 25 business schools highlighted in its Innovations That Inspire member spotlight program.

ITI 2023

This annual program recognizes institutions from around the world that serve as champions of change in the business education landscape. In 2023, the highlights feature efforts to innovate the business school in ways that enhance value for all stakeholders, including students, businesses, and society. These schools are defining new realities for the future of learning, leading, and connecting, paving the way to a re-energized value proposition for business education.

The featured innovations are pioneering in industry and community partnerships, redefining research impact, and elevating learning experiences throughout a lifetime. Examples include:

The Future of Business Is Digital , University of South Australia : UniSA Business has joined forces with global consulting and technology powerhouse Accenture to create an online Bachelor of Digital Business that provides high-level business and digital skills and focuses on real-world industry experiences.

, University of : UniSA Business has joined forces with global consulting and technology powerhouse Accenture to create an online Bachelor of Digital Business that provides high-level business and digital skills and focuses on real-world industry experiences. Act for Climate , EMLYON Business School: Combining the understanding of climate fundamentals, the description of concrete climate situations, and the design of tailored actions plans, this course teaches students to develop climate change management theory at scale.

, EMLYON Business School: Combining the understanding of climate fundamentals, the description of concrete climate situations, and the design of tailored actions plans, this course teaches students to develop climate change management theory at scale. Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (iCenter) , Marshall University : The Lewis College of Business established an iCenter that inspires innovation across the college, campus, and community by diffusing best practices in innovation through education and training.

, : The established an iCenter that inspires innovation across the college, campus, and community by diffusing best practices in innovation through education and training. Developing Research Groups in Business School, Kaunas University of Technology: KTU School of Economics and Business developed four interdisciplinary research groups to dismantle academic silos, empower faculty research competence, foster knowledge transfer to students, and increase international recognition and partnership opportunities.

"New demands from stakeholders require reimagined business education initiatives, and the 2023 Innovations That Inspire selections demonstrate fresh ways forward for business schools," said Caryn Beck-Dudley, AACSB president and CEO. "By leveraging innovation for knowledge co-creation, new methods of learning, and expanded educational access, business schools are meeting market expectations and increasing value for businesses, learners, and society."

Now in its eighth year, the Innovations That Inspire initiative has highlighted 214 business school efforts that exemplify forward-looking approaches to education, research, community engagement, entrepreneurship, leadership, and diversity and inclusion. Support for the 2023 Innovations That Inspire member spotlight program is provided by Illinois Institute of Technology's Stuart School of Business.

More insights and examples are available at aacsb.edu/innovations-that-inspire.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

