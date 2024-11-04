Acclaro Medical Announces Opening of New Headquarters in Munich, Germany

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical, a pioneering medical technology company focused on developing cutting-edge solutions that improve patient care and redefine medical practices, officially opened its new corporate headquarters after a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 28, 2024, in Munich, Germany. The new center marks a major milestone for the fast-growing medical device company that innovates laser devices and treatments to greatly improve aesthetic and medical skin conditions.

"We have established a new corporate beacon in Europe where our precision technology, direct marketing and sales functions and service commitment can come together to serve our customers," said Helen Fang, Chief Executive Officer of Acclaro Medical. "Munich's global reputation as a powerhouse market is the ideal anchor for expanding recognition of our flagship UltraClear® cold fiber laser worldwide."

An important player in the aesthetic laser business since 2018, Acclaro is enthusiastic and prepared to leverage the full potential of its UltraClear fiber laser with new and existing partners in the European Union. According to Reiner Kuchenbaur, Managing Director of Acclaro Medical GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Acclaro Corporation, "the establishment of new corporate headquarters in Munich is a key progressive strategy that will help accelerate the exchange of clinical experiences and superior patient outcomes among the United States and customers on the global stage."

Founded in 2018 by world-class industry experts, Acclaro Medical is committed to developing, innovating and bringing to market game-changing solutions to address today's unmet medical, aesthetic and surgical practice needs. With a relentless commitment to innovation and a team of dedicated professionals, Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive change in the aesthetic medical industry. Its proprietary 3DMIRACL® and Laser Coring® skin rejuvenation treatments are valued for offering unrivaled aesthetic results complemented by high patient comfort, rapid healing and utmost safety across all skin types. For more information, please visit http://www.ultraclearlaser.com.

