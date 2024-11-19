ACTO JOINS VEEVA AI PARTNER PROGRAM TO STRENGTHEN FIELD TEAM MESSAGING DURING FACE-TO-FACE HCP INTERACTIONS

Helping Mutual Customers Elevate the "Human Touch" Element of Their Omnichannel Engagement Strategies

MADRID, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Veeva Commercial Summit - ACTO today announced it expanded its product partnership with Veeva by joining the Veeva AI Partner Program to help advance the use of Generative AI (GenAI) in life sciences. ACTO offers GenAI products that help field-based representatives with messaging during face-to-face interactions with healthcare providers (HCPs).

"The vast amount of information and materials that pharma field teams must understand and use can make it challenging to remember key talking points or quickly respond to questions during HCP meetings," said Jordan Klein, Sr. Manager, Curriculum & Instructional Design at a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. "Veeva is a vital system for our reps' daily work. With the integration of ACTO GenAI's solutions, we are confident that our field teams are speaking with HCPs accurately and effectively."

The two ACTO GenAI products currently integrated with Veeva Vault PromoMats and Veeva Vault MedComms are:

LAICA RepAssist™ , which is a voice-enabled conversational assistant that provides field reps with instant answers generated from MLR-approved content in Vault PromoMats and MedComms.

, which is a voice-enabled conversational assistant that provides field reps with instant answers generated from MLR-approved content in Vault PromoMats and MedComms. TalkTRx™ , which provides reps with key talking points and best practice tips for using approved content in Veeva Vault during HCP interactions.

Both products are part of ACTO's AI-powered Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform, purpose-built for life sciences to help field professionals improve face-to-face HCP engagement. ACTO also plans to integrate them into Veeva Vault CRM in 2025. ACTO joined the Veeva Product Partner Program in 2017, achieving Silver Certified status in 2021.

"Everything we do at ACTO is aimed at improving the field reps' face-to-face interactions with HCPs," said Parth Khanna, Co-founder and CEO of ACTO. "ACTO is an AI-first company and expanding our Veeva partnership to deliver innovative GenAI solutions, powered by Veeva Vault data and seamlessly integrated with Veeva applications, is exactly what the industry needs. This broadened partnership will allow life sciences organizations to elevate rep competence and confidence by giving them the messaging they need in a concise and compliant manner from trusted sources like Veeva.

"Our strategy is to enable our customers and partners to develop AI solutions that work well with any Veeva Vault application," said Kristn Peck, vice president of alliances at Veeva. "Through Veeva's AI Partner Program, ACTO can deliver integrated solutions that leverage Veeva Vault data."

About ACTO

ACTO is an AI-powered Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform built for life sciences that helps Sales, Marketing, and Medical teams improve customer engagement and brand performance by turning field professionals into "Masters of the Message" who engage HCPs and their support teams with authority and impact. With ACTO, biopharma companies can ensure field professionals are always competent, confident, and credible, delivering the right message to HCPs, while providing senior leaders and frontline managers with the insight they need to drive continuous field force effectiveness. As a validated platform compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and SOC 2 Type II certified, ACTO is the trusted partner for intelligent field excellence in the Life Sciences industry.

