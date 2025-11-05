ACTO UNVEILS ACTOVERSE: A PARTNER SOLUTIONS MARKETPLACE DRIVING INNOVATION AND EFFICIENCY IN FIELD EXCELLENCE AT VEEVA COMMERCIAL SUMMIT EUROPE

Launching with over a dozen trusted partners, ACTOverse brings together content, data, and service solutions that integrate seamlessly with the ACTO platform

MADRID, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - ACTO, a leader in AI-first field excellence solutions for life sciences and a Veeva Product Partner and member of the Veeva AI Partner Program, today announced the launch of ACTOverse, a digital marketplace that brings together a curated ecosystem of best-in-class partner solutions to extend and enrich the ACTO platform. This announcement was made at the Veeva Commercial Summit in Europe.

ACTOverse simplifies how biopharmaceutical and medical device companies discover, evaluate, and deploy complementary content, data, and services that enhance field training and enablement. ACTOverse partner solutions are pre-vetted by ACTO and built to work seamlessly with the ACTO platform for turnkey implementation and faster time-to-value.

"ACTOverse marks a major milestone in our mission to elevate field excellence in life sciences by accelerating the adoption and activation of innovation and AI," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "By uniting best-in-class solution providers and collaborating with them to deliver content, data, and services in one digital marketplace, we empower customers to deploy new capabilities faster, without the burden of lengthy due diligence or complex integrations."

At launch, ACTOverse features more than a dozen trusted partners, with additional solution providers under evaluation to further expand the marketplace, in three categories:

ACTOverse was designed to remove friction and accelerate vendor onboarding for commercial and medical teams. Every partner is carefully selected, industry-proven, and certified on the ACTO platform, ensuring quality and interoperability out of the box. With partners aligned to life sciences needs, organizations can skip redundant vendor reviews and start realizing impact immediately.

"ACTOverse makes it simple for commercial learning teams to access trusted, high-quality learning content directly within ACTO," said Sharon Lustig, President and CEO of CMR Institute. "Together, we can help teams ramp faster for launches, strengthen clinical fluency, and raise the bar for field performance."

"Data is the fuel for personalization," added Mark Kroes, CEO of Global Data Support. "Through ACTOverse, we can help customers harness market insights, HCP profiles, and patient-journey signals to tailor learning experiences without heavy lifting or integration headaches."

ACTOverse is now available to all ACTO customers. For more information, stop by the ACTO booth in the Conference Expo Hall at the Veeva Commercial Summit in Madrid

Visit www.acto.com , or follow ACTO on LinkedIn for the latest company announcements and news.

About ACTO

ACTO is an Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform built for life sciences that unifies human intelligence with empathetic AI to help Sales, Medical, Market Access, and Marketing teams improve customer engagement and brand performance. With ACTO, biopharma companies can ensure field professionals are always competent, confident, and credible in face-to-face HCP interactions, while providing senior leaders and frontline managers with the insight they need to drive continuous field force effectiveness. As a validated platform compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and SOC 2 Type II certified, ACTO is the trusted partner for intelligent field excellence in the Life Sciences industry.

