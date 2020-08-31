Agilyx Announces Board Additions to Advance Plastic Circularity

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx AS ("Agilyx"), a leader in advanced recycling, today announced changes to its Board of Directors.

Tim Stedman, Agilyx CEO, and Catherine Keenan of Catherine C. Keenan LLC., have been elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Stedman joined Agilyx in August after serving as the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Trinseo, a global materials company focused on the manufacturing of plastics, latex and rubber. Prior to his role at Trinseo, Mr. Stedman spent more than 20 years at ExxonMobil Chemical in various senior operational and business roles.

Ms. Keenan brings over 32 years of experience in the Chemical and Plastics Industry with experience in strategy development, government and public affairs, sustainability, crisis management, stakeholder engagement, branding and reputation management.

Tim Stedman commented: "I'm thrilled to join Agilyx, a proven leader in plastics-to-plastics advanced recycling, with deep understanding of conversion technologies, as well as how to access affordable feedstock. The team is passionate about making plastics truly circular, which is something needed by the value chain and our planet. I'm excited to build on the company's strong track record and accelerate the growth of the company, particularly as it expands in Europe. Together we are making plastics circularity a reality."

Catherine Keenan said: "Agilyx is a pioneer in technologies that can economically depolymerize waste and convert it to useful monomers that can be made into new plastics – which is a true a game-changer for the chemical and plastics industry. These innovations are helping advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, and Agilyx is aligned with the desires of brand owners and consumers to use more recycled plastics and create a truly circular economy. I'm excited to help Agilyx advance its vision."

Peter Norris commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Tim and Catherine to Agilyx. They strengthen a team that already has a demonstrated leadership position in commercial advanced recycling technologies. With their skills and experience we are ready to accelerate our exciting growth program and address the challenge of making plastics circularity a reality."

About Agilyx Corporation

Agilyx is the pioneer in advanced recycling difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams into a variety of products including circular virgin-like plastics, chemical intermediates, and fuels. The company has not only developed these first-to-market products, but has also developed a feedstock management company Cyclyx International, Inc. and is working with many waste service providers, municipalities, petro-chemical, and many brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop advance recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics. Contact us to have your plastic waste streams recycled at [email protected]. For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at www.agilyx.com.

