Aily Labs Raises $80 Million to Scale AI that Drives Performance across Fortune 500 Companies

Funding Accelerates Aily Labs' Global Expansion and AI-Powered Decision-Making Across Industries

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aily Labs, creator of the first AI-native Decision Intelligence platform for global enterprises, today announced it has raised $80 million in funding, led by FPV Ventures with participation from existing investor Insight Partners, J.P. Morgan, and other strategic investors.

The funding will accelerate global go-to-market expansion, advance Aily's autonomous AI agent ecosystem, and deliver measurable ROI to Fortune 500 customers from day one. Aily's AI moves customers from data to insights, so they start seeing measurable business impact in less than two weeks across finance, supply chain, R&D, and commercial operations.

The Future of Enterprise is Autonomous

"Companies can no longer afford to wait for insights—they need AI that acts," said Bianca Anghelina, Founder and CEO of Aily Labs. "This funding lets us scale our Super Agent and Decision Intelligence LLM, enabling enterprises to make faster, smarter, and fully autonomous decisions that transform performance across every function, globally."

Strategic Growth Priorities

The funding will support four key initiatives:

Global Expansion: Scale adoption of Aily's mobile-first Decision Intelligence App across industries and regions . Agentic Autonomy: Advance AI agents that recommend and execute high-impact decisions autonomously . Decision Intelligence LLM Development: Enhance Aily's proprietary LLM with deep enterprise decision expertise and data . Long-Term Growth Enablement: Strengthen capital structure to sustain innovation, operational resilience, and scale .

Investor Endorsements

"I often hear from CEOs that they're spending millions on AI, but can't effectively deploy it or extract real business value from it. That's what compelled us to invest in Aily Labs – their platform delivers actionable insights that drive measurable P&L impact," said Pegah Ebrahimi, Co-founder & Managing Partner at FPV Ventures. "CEOs tell us they're making different decisions because of Aily's AI – decisions that save money, grow revenue, and transform how their companies operate. We're proud to support Aily's growth."

"We are delighted to support Aily's continued growth journey as a leading AI decision intelligence app poised to continue creating global impact across industries. It's precisely the type of innovation we want to help drive around the world," said Max Hauer, Head of DACH Innovation Economy at J.P. Morgan.

"As a board member across multiple Fortune 50 companies, I've seen how transforming data into insight – and insight into action – can redefine business performance," said Amy Chang, Board Member at Aily Labs. "Aily bridges the gap between fragmented data and real-time decision-making through agentic AI. For leaders, that means what once took weeks now happens in minutes – from finance to supply chain – enabling sharper execution and measurable growth."

From Capital to Impact

Aily Labs is expanding its presence across pharmaceuticals, retail, consumer goods, and more. Its one-day integration and measurable ROI make the platform the go-to choice for enterprises seeking AI that moves from insight to P&L impact.

Aily Labs is shaping a future where AI autonomy is the foundation of how enterprises operate—faster, smarter, and more confidently.

About Aily Labs

Aily Labs is transforming how global enterprises make decisions by combining enterprise data with AI, machine learning, and large language models into a single Decision Intelligence platform that delivers tangible, high-impact business results. Its Super Agent orchestrates autonomous AI agents that both recommend and execute decisions—delivering measurable ROI from day one.

The platform integrates seamlessly into workflows, helping Fortune 500 companies optimize performance, break down data silos, and accelerate decision-making across finance, supply chain, R&D, and commercial operations.

Founded in 2020, Aily Labs operates globally with teams of AI data scientists, engineers, business and product experts.

For more information, visit ailylabs.com.

