Aitech Awarded $63M Contract for Avionics Computing Solutions to Power India's Light Combat Helicopter Program

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Selected Aitech for Trusted Avionics Computing Technology and Long–Term Program Support

BENGALURU, India, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aitech, a leading provider of rugged embedded computing solutions for aerospace and defense, announced today a $63 million production contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India to supply mission–critical avionics computing solutions for India's Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) program. The follow-on contract supports avionics systems for 156 helicopters and ensures long–term production and sustainment of the Display Mission Computer (DMC) and related flight systems over the next five to six years.

It marks the continuation of a relationship that began in 2011 when HAL initiated development of a next–generation avionics architecture, a high–performance, rugged computing solution capable of supporting demanding real–time avionics applications, advanced graphics, deterministic communications, and long operational lifetimes. Selected early in the program, Aitech designed and customized a CompactPCI–based single-board computer and graphics solution specifically tailored for rotary–wing display and mission processing. Rather than offering a drop–in commercial product, Aitech worked closely with HAL engineers to modify and qualify a COTS-derived architecture, integrating dedicated PMC modules and avionics–specific interfaces to meet the helicopter's requirements.

As HAL developed its mission and flight software, Aitech provided hands–on technical support, on–site collaboration and sustained manufacturing for flight testing and certification activities. The strength of the renewed contract lies not only in trusted technology, but in a partnership built over time.

HAL's LCH avionics suite, including the Display Mission Computer and Automatic Flight Control Computer, represents one of India's most advanced helicopter electronics programs to date. The systems rely on dual–redundant SBC architectures, real–time processing and robust data handling to support mission visualization, flight control and situational awareness in demanding operational environments.

HAL's decision to work with Aitech centered around the following key factors:

Proven Avionics Computing Expertise : The DMC architecture is built around high–reliability computing, advanced graphics processing and deterministic connectivity, including Ethernet, all core strengths within Aitech's avionics portfolio.

: The DMC architecture is built around high–reliability computing, advanced graphics processing and deterministic connectivity, including Ethernet, all core strengths within Aitech's avionics portfolio. Long–Term Sustainment Commitment : Unlike many suppliers, Aitech demonstrated the ability to maintain the same qualified board designs well beyond typical life cycles, avoiding disruptive mid-program technology migrations.

: Unlike many suppliers, Aitech demonstrated the ability to maintain the same qualified board designs well beyond typical life cycles, avoiding disruptive mid-program technology migrations. Incumbent Knowledge and Design Investment : The avionics computing boards are deeply "designed–in" to the helicopter. Replacing them would require a full redesign and requalification cycle measured in years.

: The avionics computing boards are deeply "designed–in" to the helicopter. Replacing them would require a full redesign and requalification cycle measured in years. Continuous Technical Support: From early characterization through certification and clearance, Aitech engineers worked directly with HAL on integration, performance and qualification.

For over four decades, Aitech has engineered solutions and systems that solve complex problems for military applications across sea, land, air, and space domains. This latest contract underscores Aitech's ongoing support to meet HAL's need for a long–term avionics computing partner, delivering not only performance, but also continuity, a critical requirement for complex aerospace platforms.

"HAL selected Aitech because we provided innovative solutions from the beginning of the project and remained involved every step of the way to present day," said Gil Botton, vice president and head of business development, Aitech SEA and EMEA. "We played a key role in HAL's first success by bringing technical knowledge, computing expertise and manufacturing discipline to support the avionics systems for decades, not just years."

About Aitech

Aitech is the world's first independent, open-systems COTS/MOTS innovator, offering rugged boards and subsystems that serve as the building blocks for integrated computing and networking solutions. With more than 40 years of experience in aerospace, defense, and space, Aitech delivers mission-proven, customizable solutions across sea, land, air, and space domains. Customers include Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, and Virgin Galactic.

Aitech is committed to building a better tomorrow with reliable, cost-effective embedded systems engineered for the most demanding missions. For more information, visit www.aitechsystems.com.

SOURCE Aitech