Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® Offers $10 Fares Anywhere in Southern California

Discounted tickets to assist those impacted by wildfires

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los AngelesSan Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is offering $10 fares on the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® train service for travel anywhere on the LOSSAN Rail Corridor to assist those impacted by the Southern California wildfires with low-cost travel throughout the region.

Visit pacificsurfliner.com to book travel and to see train schedules. Use code V505 when booking to receive the discounted fare at checkout.

The discounted $10 fare is valid for any one-way coach travel between any two of the 29 stations the Pacific Surfliner services between San Luis Obispo and San Diego. With the discounted fares, tickets for one-way travel anywhere along the corridor will be $10 or less. Tickets must be purchased by January 17, 2025, for travel between January 13 and January 24, 2025.

This offer is valid for travel on Pacific Surfliner only and not combinable with any other discount offer. Discount is available for everyone and applied at checkout. Fares, routes, and schedules are subject to change. Other restrictions may apply.

Visit pacificsurfliner.com to book a trip and learn more.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®
The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency
The Los AngelesSan DiegoSan Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN Rail Corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

