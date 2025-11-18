Analytic Partners Positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions

Recognition Extends to the Gartner Critical Capabilities for MMM Solutions

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, the leader in Commercial Analytics, announced today that it has once again been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) Solutions – a position it has held since the inception of the report in 2024. Analytic Partners received the Highest placement in Execution and the Furthest placement for Vision among all evaluated providers in the Magic Quadrant.

"We are honored to be named a Leader for a second consecutive year and delighted to be recognized furthest for 'Completeness of Vision' and highest for 'Ability to Execute'," said Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners. "In our opinion, this recognition validates our commitment to delivering superior Commercial Intelligence and decisioning solutions to our customers for real, long-term growth. With GPS Enterprise®, fueled by ROI Genome®, businesses gain the enterprise intelligence to make agile, data-driven decisions that accelerate sustainable growth."

Analytic Partners' recognition for its superior solutions extends to the Critical Capabilities report for MMM Solutions that accompanies the Magic Quadrant™, where it received the highest scores in eight of nine critical capabilities evaluated, including:

Highest score in Speed to Value

Highest score in Marketer Adoption Enablement

Highest score in Cross-Function Adoption Enablement

Highest score in Complex Analytics and Execution

Highest score in Self-Service Modeling Workbench

Highest score in Creative Evaluation

Highest score in Creative Data Taxonomy

Highest score in Brand Tracking

In addition, Analytic Partners ranked highest in Enterprise Mix Modeling Use Case (4.25 out of 5), and Mix Modeling for Branding Use Case (4.25 out of 5).

"We believe Gartner's Critical Capabilities showcase the importance of commercial enablement, managing complexity and cross-functional adoption to drive speed to value," said Maggie Merklin, Chief Customer Officer at Analytic Partners. "Across industries, we're seeing enterprise leaders unite around a single source of truth for decision-making. Our customers are using Commercial Analytics to make decisions across pricing, production, media, and creative—quantifying the impact of every action. The result is faster decisions, tighter C-suite alignment, and measurable enterprise growth."

The Evolution of Marketing Mix Modeling To Commercial Analytics

Commercial Analytics is a measurement framework that adopts a holistic, outcome-driven approach to business intelligence and forecasting, surpassing traditional Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM). Commercial Analytics uncovers the connections between business levers and enterprise growth, providing actionable insights that align finance, marketing, and operations around the factors that fuel success. Analytic Partners' solution continues to evolve, with new platform features that deliver AI-powered insights and dynamic analysis, like Brand Impact and Creative Intelligence evaluation capabilities, aiming to meet the needs of a constantly changing marketing landscape.

GPS Enterprise ® : The Commercial Analytics Platform Driving Enterprise Decisioning

GPS Enterprise® is Analytics Partners' fully integrated, end-to-end platform, powered by its proprietary ROI Genome® intelligence. It ensures streamlined data integration and management, advanced analytics, and forward looking, multi-objective optimizations to help achieve their growth targets. With a robust suite of capabilities for complex decision-making—backed by industry-leading expertise in product, data science, and customer experience—GPS Enterprise empowers scalable businesses to thrive. All while maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy.

The Magic Quadrant report is a rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, offering a broad view of how providers are positioned relative to each other in high-growth markets. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. This research enables businesses to optimize their market analysis to match their specific needs.

