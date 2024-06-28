LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic showcased its latest innovations at the forefront of 3D printing during the TCT Show 2024. Highlighting the event was the debut of the Kobra 3 Combo and the Photon Mono M7 Pro. Accompanying these advancements, Anycubic also introduced its latest software, resin, and filament, all designed to enhance user experience and versatility. In a commitment to fostering creativity and community engagement, Anycubic also announced the launch of the highly anticipated second season of the user co-creation challenge on its online community Makeronline. This initiative aims to empower global users to explore and innovate in multi-color printing and high-precision applications.

Anycubic Showcases Two Latest Intelligent 3D Printers at US Rapid+TCT 2024

The Kobra 3 Combo, a multi-color FDM printer, builds on the speed-enhanced Kobra 3 and features the innovative Anycubic Color Engine (ACE) along with improvements for better color printing. The Photon Mono M7 Pro, with its intelligent assistance and 14K precision, underscores Anycubic's dedication to pushing the boundaries of consumer resin printing technology.

"We're excited to showcase our new products in LA," said James Ouyang, co-founder of Anycubic. "An onsite experience lets them have hands-on experience with the two products. They're beyond mere fancy figures and features; Anycubic takes many factors into consideration with each of our deliveries."

Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo: Elevating Multi-Color 3D Printing

The Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo garnered significant attention for its functionality after its launch in May 2024. Featuring the advanced Anycubic Color Engine Pro (ACE Pro), the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo introduces multi-color 3D printing with significant firmware upgrades and a collaboration with PANTONE. Supporting up to eight colors simultaneously, ACE Pro integrates RFID recognition for seamless quality, active drying functionality to combat moisture, and intelligent side-drying for 24-hour print sessions. Its anti-tangling design ensures smooth color transitions, minimizing waste and enhancing efficiency. Complemented by the Anycubic App, Slicer, and the community platform Makeronline, the Kobra 3 Combo offers a comprehensive and user-friendly multi-color printing experience.

Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro: Precision and Speed Redefined

Anycubic's LCD line has consistently excited resin printer users, and the Photon Mono M7 Pro is no exception. Featuring 14K resolution and rapid printing speeds of up to 130mm/h with regular resin, and capable of reaching a maximum of 170mm/h with high-speed resin, it excels in every stage of the desktop printing process. The Photon Mono M7 Pro epitomizes high-precision resin printing with its 14K resolution (13312×5120) and XY axis measurements of 16.8×24.8 μm, ensuring unparalleled detail and accuracy. The printer employs a smart light uniformity algorithm to maintain over 90% light distribution across the screen, ensuring consistent printing quality. Its dynamic light intensity compensation system adjusts light output based on resin flow rate and print surface, optimizing exposure for increased printing success rates. The integrated dynamic temperature control resin vat with a circulating heating tube ensures smooth resin flow and viscosity control, crucial for precise model formation. The printer also features an automatic resin refill unit that replenishes up to 750ml of resin and supports a one-button resin collection for user convenience. Combined with a leveling-free setup and upgraded Photon Workshop software for enhanced support generation and slicing, the Photon Mono M7 Pro sets a new standard for efficiency and reliability.

In addition to product showcases, Anycubic invited global users, commercial partners, and media friends for in-depth conversations about the evolving needs of 3D users. "While customers have many options to pick from the market, ranging from pricey ones with overwhelming features to over-simplified ones that can't meet printing needs, Anycubic focuses on balancing cost and efficiency," stated Ouyang.

3D Printing For Everyone: Anycubic's Commitment to User-Centric Innovation

Anycubic continues to lead the desktop 3D printing industry with its innovative products and solutions. Long known for its smart LCD printer lineup, Anycubic is also one of the brands bringing multi-color FDM printers to customers, exemplifying their robust R&D capabilities and commitment to user satisfaction. The Kobra 3 Combo sets a new standard for accessible and colorful 3D printing technology, offering versatile printing options from simple four-color prints to intricate eight-color designs. Addressing global users' diverse challenges, Anycubic integrates advanced features like the Kobra 3 Combo's side-drying mechanism in the Anycubic Color Engine, combating humidity to enhance color printing precision. Similarly, the Photon Mono M7 Pro's dynamic temperature control resin vat ensures optimal resin flow even in colder climates, guaranteeing consistent printing quality.

Anycubic's model community website, Makeronline, launched its first season challenge, "Color Our World," in April this year. The first season attracted 120 outstanding designers from around the world. While many model websites host various competitions, Makeronline is the first in the world to use a challenge competition format as its main theme. This has upgraded the competition system in the modeling field and provided a platform for more designers to realize their value. Anycubic will officially launch the second season challenge, "Coloring My City," on July 1. Through this theme, outstanding designers can bring forth the vibrant and colorful aspects of the cities we live in every day. This initiative also aims to raise awareness of how closely 3D printing is connected to our daily lives, whether it be a sign, a symbol, a public facility, a city model, or a unique building realized through 3D printing.

Rapid+TCT 2024 provided Anycubic with valuable insights through thorough communications with visitors from all over the world. These interactions are set to inspire Anycubic's future innovations and product launches, further solidifying their position as a leader in the 3D printing industry.

For more information, visit Anycubic at Booth 1661 at the Los Angeles Convention Center or online at Anycubic Official Store or Amazon Store

