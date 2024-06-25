Apollo Cancer Centres Collaborates With Accuray to Launch India Sub- Continent's First Robotic Stereotactic Radiotherapy Program

The program will enhance the development of oncology care, thereby, advancing healthcare landscape of the region

Participants will engage in in-depth discussions and demonstrations, ensuring a robust and practical learning experience

BANGALORE, India, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC), in association with Accuray, a global provider of radiation therapy devices, today announced the launch of India Sub-Continent's first robotic and stereotactic therapy education centre, Robotic & Stereotactic Radiosurgery program . This initiative will be established at ACC in Chennai and Bangalore, and will provide advanced radiosurgery educational training to radiation oncologists, physicists, radiation therapists, and technologists from India and across the India Sub-continent.

Mr Dinesh Madhavan, President Group Oncology, and International, Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd, said, "In the field of cancer care ground-breaking technologies pave the way for highly personalized and effective treatment. The inception of the Robotic Stereotactic Radiotherapy Program by Apollo Cancer Centres and Accuray will advance training facilities for the ASEAN region. It will help equip oncologists, physicists, and therapists with the critical knowledge and skills needed to leverage the latest in CyberKnife technology. "

Dr Sridhar PS, Lead- Cyberknife – Robotic Radiosurgery, said, "The launch of the training program at Apollo Cancer Centre is an exceptional opportunity to enhance skills and knowledge in Robotic & Stereotactic Radiotherapy . Since pioneering the Cyberknife Robotic Radio Surgery System in India and a rich experience of over 5000 patients, we will now share the valuable knowledge in the training program. It will enable oncologists in the development of Cancer care through Cyberknife training."

Ms Suzanne Winter, President & CEO, Accuray, said, "Accuray celebrates the expansion of the CyberKnife® S7™ System to Apollo centers in Chennai and Bangalore, showcasing our enduring collaboration with Apollo Hospitals to enhance cancer care in India. With its unparalleled precision, the CyberKnife S7 System redefines treatment standards, empowering clinicians to optimize outcomes. Additionally, it enables the delivery of high doses of radiation, typically in 1 to 5 sessions for fast and effective treatments, marking a significant advancement in cancer therapy."

The CyberKnife System is a non-invasive, robotic radiation therapy device designed to treat tumors with high precision and minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. It uses advanced imaging and computerized robotics to deliver highly focused beams of radiation, allowing for the treatment of complex and hard-to-reach tumors.

With an aim to provide a world-class comprehensive 'Educational Center', the Academia will benefit aspiring CyberKnife clinicians of India and the Subcontinent.

By bringing such a high-caliber educational initiative to India, Apollo Cancer Centres continues to lead the way in medical innovation, dedicated to enhancing the skills of healthcare professionals and ultimately, improving patient outcomes across the country.

THE CANCER CARE LEGACY: BREATHING HOPE INTO LIVES FOR OVER 30 YEARS

Cancer care today means 360-degree comprehensive care, which requires commitment, expertise, and an indomitable spirit from cancer specialists.

Apollo Cancer Centre has a network across India with over 325 oncologists to oversee the delivery of high-end precision Oncology Therapy. Our oncologists deliver world-class cancer care following an organ-based practice under competent Cancer Management Teams. This helps us in delivering exemplary treatment to the patient in an environment that has consistently delivered an international standard of clinical outcomes.

Today, people from 147 countries come to India for cancer treatment at Apollo Cancer Centre. With the first and only Pencil Beam Proton Therapy Centre in South Asia & Middle East, Apollo Cancer Centre.

