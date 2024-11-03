MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRAY Innovation, the Bahrain-based leader in AI, enterprise software, and cloud solutions, proudly celebrated a milestone at Gateway Gulf 2024. During the event, organized by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, ARRAY signed strategic agreements with Bahraini organizations: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), highlighting ARRAY's commitment to digital transformation.

ARRAY Innovation Celebrates Landmark Success at Gateway Gulf with Three Major Partnership Deals

ARRAY Chairman, Mr. Khalid Taqi, commented, "Our collaborations with Alba, NBB, and Tamkeen underscore ARRAY's dedication to Bahrain's digital transformation journey. We are committed to delivering technology solutions that support local enterprises in sustainable growth and operational excellence."

"ARRAY's mission is to develop advanced enterprise software and AI solutions that create high-value jobs for Bahrainis. Our latest agreements with leading Bahraini organizations reflect our vision to positively impact the Bahraini enterprises and communities," said Alaa Saeed, ARRAY Founder & CEO.

ARRAY's partnership with Alba focused on AI, data analytics, and automation solutions, driving operational excellence and cost reduction. "Our strategic collaboration with ARRAY marks a significant step towards positioning Alba as a technology-driven industry leader. This partnership will not only advance our Industry 4.0 journey, driving operational excellence, but also aligns with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 by investing in local talent," said Alba's Chairman of the Board, Mr. Khalid Al Rumaihi.

ARRAY's partnership with the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) aims to enhance NBB's technology infrastructure with advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI. The collaboration will deliver actionable insights, optimize operations, and improve customer experience. "By integrating the latest in artificial intelligence, we are positioned to drive our digital transformation forward, delivering solutions that enrich our customers' banking experience. Our partnership with ARRAY Innovation underscores our focus on modern technology to reinforce Bahrain's leadership in financial ingenuity," said NBB Group CEO Mr. Usman Ahmed.

In its agreement with Tamkeen, ARRAY will develop an AI-powered job-matching solution boosting Bahrain's economic growth through strategic private sector alignment. Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, highlighted, "By enhancing both internal and external operations through this partnership, we aim to maximize the impact of our initiatives and increase opportunities for Bahraini talent within the private sector."

These landmark agreements underscore ARRAY's role as a trusted partner in Bahrain's digital transformation, empowering organizations to drive efficiency and growth aligned with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

