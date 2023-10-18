ASIAN HALL OF FAME INDUCTION ADVANCES HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS

News provided by

Asian Hall of Fame

18 Oct, 2023, 14:11 ET

Ceremony benefits Israel crisis relief, fellowships, and year-round programming

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To advance humanitarian platforms, Asian Hall of Fame expands their 19th Annual Induction Ceremony to benefit crisis relief for Israel in addition to Academy Fellows. The Class of 2023 will be inducted on October 21, 2023, at the Biltmore Los Angeles.

Asian Hall of Fame advances Asian and Indigenous leadership and service to America and globally. Inductees, artists, and leaders convene to overcome bias through cross-cultural collaboration.
"Asian and Indigenous achievements, service, and leadership contribute immensely to the prominence of the United States and dignity of our world. This year's Asian Hall of Fame Inductees exemplify courage and compassion for a more inspired civilization to come," states Maki Hsieh, President & CEO of Asian Hall of Fame. Ms. Hsieh is also a Recording Academy member and the only Asian board member in the ADL Regional Board.

Induction performers are Artist Ambassadors Robby Krieger (The Doors) and Ed Roth (Joe Walsh), Inductee Hiro Yamamoto (Soundgarden), Maki Mae (America's Got Talent), Linda Taylor (Namie Amuro), Leo Costa (Herb Alpert), amongst others. Master of Ceremonies is KTLA 5 morning anchor Frank Buckley.

Asian Hall of Fame was established in 2004 by the private Robert Chinn Foundation and will honor the founding family for their 160-years in America. In 2020, Asian Hall of Fame became a nonprofit charity to increase cross-cultural collaboration locally and around the country. Their Maui benefit helped Kako'o Maui reach their $2 million goal. Previously, the charity distributed direct support to Monterey Park families, Ukraine refugees, and the United Nations crisis fund for Turkey.

Since 2019, Academy Fellows have received hands-on projects, mentors, and technical grants. Some receive emergency housing and a living wage. Fellows work while attending schools around the country from Santa Monica College to University of Washington and Northeastern in Boston. This month, over 40 university artist-scholars have joined the Academy through Artellect, an experiential arts installation incubator led by Stanford University-based brothers Peter Lee and Andrew Lee.

Getty Images red carpet begins at 4:00 p.m. and the program is 6:30 p.m.9:00 p.m.

Press can access credential applications at asianhalloffame.com/pressroom.

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME 
Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a legacy platform that strengthens society by advancing Asian and Indigenous leadership, service, and contributions to the United States and globally. Year-round programs promote cross-cultural content, trains local youth, empowers women founders, and amplifies legislation. Contact SVP Rochelle Srigley at (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

亚裔名人堂公布2023年年度人物最终名单

亚裔名人堂公布2023年年度人物最终名单

通过亚太裔在美国和全球的盛典促进其获得跨文化理解，亚裔名人堂（Asian Hall of Fame）7月26日公布2023年年度人物名单。年度人物颁奖活动将为名人堂的多元化青年奖学金、自闭症谱系障碍 (ASD)项目和人口贩运幸存者等项目募款和提供帮助。 在此处可体验互动多渠道新闻稿:...
亚裔名人堂公佈2023年年度人物最終名單

亚裔名人堂公佈2023年年度人物最終名單

通過亞太裔在美國和全球的盛典促進其獲得跨文化理解，亞裔名人堂（Asian Hall of Fame）7月26日公佈2023年年度人物名單。年度人物頒獎活動將為名人堂的多元化青年獎學金、自閉症譜系障礙 (ASD)項目和人口販運倖存者等項目募款和提供幫助。...
