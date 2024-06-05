Asian Hall of Fame Partners with Orange County Music & Dance to Build Performing Arts Center

News provided by

Asian Hall of Fame

Jun 05, 2024, 13:52 ET

LOS ANGELES and IRVINE, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame and the Orange County Music & Dance will partner to build a state-of-the-art performing arts center at Irvine Great Park. Opening in 2026, the 1,300-acre municipal park will be one of the largest in the world. Irvine is known as a start-up incubator with the fifth-largest Asian population in America.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/92214540-asian-hall-of-fame-partners-orange-county-music-and-dance/

Continue Reading
Asian Hall of Fame joins forces with Orange County Music & Dance to build a new Performing Arts Center in the 1,300-acre Irvine Great Park.
Asian Hall of Fame joins forces with Orange County Music & Dance to build a new Performing Arts Center in the 1,300-acre Irvine Great Park.
Opening in 2026, the 15,000-sq. ft, 800-seat concert hall will become the first Asian and Indigenous PAC in the United States.
Opening in 2026, the 15,000-sq. ft, 800-seat concert hall will become the first Asian and Indigenous PAC in the United States.

Asian Hall of Fame is a cultural, educational, and research institution that elevates public perception of Asian and Indigenous legacy in America and globally. Illustrious luminaries and pillars of the community are inducted annually, from Bruce Lee to Freddie Mercury of Queen.

The world-class concert hall will host student performances and community groups in music, dance, and theatre. It will be a permanent home for Asian Hall of Fame and its cross-cultural content. Year-round shows also feature Grammy Award-winning founders of The Doors, Chicago, and other Goodwill Ambassadors.

Asian Hall of Fame's professional programming and tech hub will continue to advance its Research Institute, Asian and Native Women Impact Fund, and Trauma Advocacy Initiative. Charity events provide scholarships to Orange County Music & Dance, which awards tuition assistance to 40% of its students.

"The collaboration with Asian Hall of Fame will supercharge our ability to enable students from all cultures, regardless of their financial circumstances, to follow their passion, explore their creativity and realize their dreams," says Douglas Freeman, Orange County Music & Dance's Executive Chair & CEO. 

Orange County Music & Dance is a pre-professional and community arts school that serves nearly 300 students, disadvantaged children, underserved adults, and veterans. OCMD is a Steinway Select School, Lang Lang International Music Foundation partner, and Outstanding Arts Organization 2024 awarded by Arts Orange County.

"Asian Hall of Fame is dedicated to elevating Irvine Great Park with a destination experience that advances Orange County Music & Dance and ensures equitable access to excellence for generations to come," states Maki Hsieh, Asian Hall of Fame President & CEO and Grammy Voting Member.

The 15,000 square feet, 800-seat venue will cost approximately $15 million, of which Asian Hall of Fame will provide $8 million. When it opens, the Asian Hall of Fame Performing Arts Center will become the first Asian and Indigenous PAC in the United States.

[email protected] | (626) 600-9418
asianhalloffame.org | ocmusicdance.org

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame

Also from this source

亚洲名人堂公布 2024 年入围者

亚洲名人堂公布 2024 年入围者

亚洲名人堂公布了23名入围者，他们将在2024年的多城市活动中永久纪念他们。 纽约市将首次举办百年终身成就奖章，以表彰 康妮•钟 （2016届毕业生）。入围者将于5月1日在 "庆祝亚洲音乐节" 上正式公布，该节将在Roku GAME上直播。 在此处可体验互动多渠道新闻稿:...
ASIAN HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES 2024 INDUCTEES

ASIAN HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES 2024 INDUCTEES

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire -- Asian Hall of Fame unveiled 23 Inductees who will be memorialized in perpetuity during multicity events in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Art

Image1

African American

News Releases in Similar Topics