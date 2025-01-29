ASIAN HALL OF FAME PRESENTS WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

Annual event benefits LA wildfire relief, Women in Tech, Entertainment & Arts grants

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame will host its Women's History Month Celebration on March 1, 2025, at The Biltmore Los Angeles, bringing together 100 community leaders, artists, and members of the press. The event will feature a red carpet and charity boutique from 4pm to 5:30pm, followed by dinner and program from 5:30 - 7pm. Proceeds will support the American Red Cross's wildfire relief efforts as well as the Asian Hall of Fame's Women in Tech, Entertainment, and Arts Program.

Women's History Month Celebration Poster

The sold-out dinner with speakers, concert and dance features America's Got Talent Grammy artist Maki Mae with Musical Director Ed Roth. Special performers will include Lily Liu, Dr. Jason Lo, Marco Moir, and Riley Wallace from Robby Krieger's studio, American Idol winner Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Reagan To, Aubrey Leonard, and performers from TOP Dance Awards. Complimentary champagne and wine have been generously donated by Sam Liu of Faith Ocean, Inc.

Asian Hall of Fame's signature boutique will feature a St. John trunk show, Gold Boxes, Couture Boxes, and limited-edition items from the new Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami collection, as well as pieces from Dior, Hermes, Chanel, and BVLGARI. Signed memorabilia includes Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Pearl Jam, the LA Rams, LA Lakers, LA Dodgers, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Las Vegas Raiders, among others.

Valet parking is available for $35, while self-parking is $25 with event validation. The dress code is jacket and tie for men and cocktail dress for women. Artists and executives will be available for interviews.

Media credentials application: https://www.asianhalloffame.org/credentials.

HONOR LEGACY. ADVANCE PROSPERITY.

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a cultural, educational, and research institution dedicated to advancing Asian and Indigenous legacy in the United States and globally.

Contact: [email protected], (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org .

