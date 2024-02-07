ASIAN HALL OF FAME UNVEILS 20th-ANNIVERSARY SEASON

News provided by

Asian Hall of Fame

07 Feb, 2024, 14:22 ET

$1.7 million in philanthropic impact since 2020

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading cultural, educational, and humanitarian charity that transforms public perception of Asian and Indigenous legacy, Asian Hall of Fame announced that its 20th-anniversary season will expand to California, Washington, and New York. Its programming will advance cultural literacy, trauma advocacy, women founders, and workforce development in collaboration with significant partners this year.

Continue Reading
Asian Hall of Fame Induction 2023
Asian Hall of Fame Induction 2023
From iconic ceremonies to avant-garde receptions, immersive experiences inspire discerning individuals from around the world to engage with its lasting legacy, timeless elegance, and philanthropic purpose.
From iconic ceremonies to avant-garde receptions, immersive experiences inspire discerning individuals from around the world to engage with its lasting legacy, timeless elegance, and philanthropic purpose.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9107153-asian-hall-of-fame-unveils-twentieth-anniversary-season/

Last year, Asian Hall of Fame secured 6.8 billion media impressions and exceeded its $1.5 million annual goal. It sponsored 75 fellows with hands-on projects and in some cases, living wage and emergency housing. Its Trauma Advocacy Initiative disbursed emergency aid for Maui wildfires, Ukraine refugees, Turkey earthquake families, and the Monterey Park shooting. Its Women Founders Initiative launched a charity music album benefiting human trafficking rescue and a new mobile game character funding women in tech microgrants.

The Lunar New Year Reception (Feb 19) unveils Pacific Northwest nominees. Salute to Service (March 2) announces all nominees and presents a Johnny Cash Tribute by James Garner benefit concert for veterans' recognition. Celebrate Asia Festival (May 1) announces Class of 2024, presents grants to the community, and benefits Women Founders. The Governors Awards in Los Angeles is followed by the Centennial Medal for Inductee Lifetime Achievement in New York.

The 20th Emerald Gala for founders at the Washington Athletic Club on September 27 honors Pacific Northwest Inductees. The flagship 20th Induction Ceremony at Biltmore Los Angeles on October 19 raises vital support for human trafficking rescue.

Buy Tickets:  https://www.asianhalloffame.org/buytickets
Press Credentials: https://www.asianhalloffame.org/credentials

February 19, Lunar New Year Reception, Washington Athletic Club
March 2, Salute to Service: James Garner Tribute to Johnny Cash, Biltmore LA
May 1, Celebrate Asia Festival, Biltmore LA
May 8, The Forum – Gun Violence Prevention, YouTube Live
May 15, The Forum – Human Trafficking Rescue, YouTube Live
May 22, The Forum – Asian Women in Entertainment, YouTube Live
August 22, Governors Awards, Los Angeles
September 12, Centennial Medal, New York City
September 27, 20th Emerald Gala, Washington Athletic Club
October 19, 20th Induction Ceremony, Biltmore LA
November 14, Holiday Boutique, The Glenmark

CELEBRATE LEGACY. ADVANCE EQUITY.
Asian Hall of Fame is a leading cultural, educational, and humanitarian charity that transforms public perception of Asian and Indigenous legacy in the United States and around the world. Contact Rochelle Srigley at (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame

Also from this source

亚裔名人堂入选典礼将致力于推动人道主义活动

亚裔名人堂入选典礼将致力于推动人道主义活动

为推动人道主义事业，亚裔名人堂将第19 届年度入选典礼的范围扩大，除了资助学院研究员以外，希望能协助缓解巴以危机。2023 年度典礼将于 2023 年 10 月 21 日在洛杉矶比特摩尔千禧酒店举行。...
亞洲名人堂年度人物頒獎典禮致力推進人道工作

亞洲名人堂年度人物頒獎典禮致力推進人道工作

為促進人道事業的發展，亞洲名人堂擴大了第 19 屆年度人物頒獎典禮的惠及範圍，不僅資助學院研究員，還為以色列危機救援工作提供支援。2023 年年度人物頒獎典禮將於 2023 年 10 月 21 日在洛杉磯比特摩爾千禧酒店舉行。 亞洲名人堂主席兼行政總裁 Maki Hsieh...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Asian American

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.