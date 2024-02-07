ASIAN HALL OF FAME UNVEILS 20th-ANNIVERSARY SEASON

$1.7 million in philanthropic impact since 2020

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading cultural, educational, and humanitarian charity that transforms public perception of Asian and Indigenous legacy, Asian Hall of Fame announced that its 20th-anniversary season will expand to California, Washington, and New York. Its programming will advance cultural literacy, trauma advocacy, women founders, and workforce development in collaboration with significant partners this year.

Asian Hall of Fame Induction 2023 From iconic ceremonies to avant-garde receptions, immersive experiences inspire discerning individuals from around the world to engage with its lasting legacy, timeless elegance, and philanthropic purpose.

Last year, Asian Hall of Fame secured 6.8 billion media impressions and exceeded its $1.5 million annual goal. It sponsored 75 fellows with hands-on projects and in some cases, living wage and emergency housing. Its Trauma Advocacy Initiative disbursed emergency aid for Maui wildfires, Ukraine refugees, Turkey earthquake families, and the Monterey Park shooting. Its Women Founders Initiative launched a charity music album benefiting human trafficking rescue and a new mobile game character funding women in tech microgrants.

The Lunar New Year Reception (Feb 19) unveils Pacific Northwest nominees. Salute to Service (March 2) announces all nominees and presents a Johnny Cash Tribute by James Garner benefit concert for veterans' recognition. Celebrate Asia Festival (May 1) announces Class of 2024, presents grants to the community, and benefits Women Founders. The Governors Awards in Los Angeles is followed by the Centennial Medal for Inductee Lifetime Achievement in New York.

The 20th Emerald Gala for founders at the Washington Athletic Club on September 27 honors Pacific Northwest Inductees. The flagship 20th Induction Ceremony at Biltmore Los Angeles on October 19 raises vital support for human trafficking rescue.

February 19, Lunar New Year Reception, Washington Athletic Club

March 2, Salute to Service: James Garner Tribute to Johnny Cash, Biltmore LA

May 1, Celebrate Asia Festival, Biltmore LA

May 8, The Forum – Gun Violence Prevention, YouTube Live

May 15, The Forum – Human Trafficking Rescue, YouTube Live

May 22, The Forum – Asian Women in Entertainment, YouTube Live

August 22, Governors Awards, Los Angeles

September 12, Centennial Medal, New York City

September 27, 20th Emerald Gala, Washington Athletic Club

October 19, 20th Induction Ceremony, Biltmore LA

November 14, Holiday Boutique, The Glenmark

CELEBRATE LEGACY. ADVANCE EQUITY.

Asian Hall of Fame is a leading cultural, educational, and humanitarian charity that transforms public perception of Asian and Indigenous legacy in the United States and around the world. Contact Rochelle Srigley at (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org .

