Astronergy honored with "2024 PVEL TOP Performer" at SNEC PV Power Expo

SHANGHAI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, China, Astronergy was proud to be awarded the "2024 PVEL TOP Performer" for the eighth time. This recognition, based on Kiwa PVEL's latest PV Module Reliability Scorecard, reaffirms Astronergy's commitment to product excellence.

Kiwa PVEL (PV Evolution Labs) is a globally recognized leader in PV module performance testing. With a focus on data-driven solar procurement and investments, PVEL's approach to testing and benchmarking PV module reliability has been crucial for over a decade. PVEL's Product Qualification Program (PQP) is a comprehensive protocol of lab and field tests designed to assess the bankability of PV modules. The PV Module Reliability Scorecard, a key output of the PQP, provides the industry with vital knowledge about the long-term reliability and performance of PV modules.

The 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard highlights several rigorous tests in the Top Performer categories, such as thermal cycling, damp heat, mechanical stress sequence, hail stress sequence, PID, LID, LETID, and PAN performance. These tests ensure that the modules meet the highest standards of quality and durability.

Notably, 11 of Atronergy's module products achieved the Top Performer status in this year's test, all of which are ASTRO N n-type TOPCon PV modules. On June 13th, the same day as Astronergy was awarded the "2024 PVEL TOP Performer", the company was also recognized as the "2024 Overall Highest Achiever" in the PV Module Index from RETC (Renewable Energy Test Center).

"We are excited to receive the 2024 PVEL TOP Performer award," said Jack Zhou, Head of Global Product Management at Astronergy. "This achievement reflects our dedication to R&D and excellent product performance. Our commitment to advancing solar technology makes sure that we can provide top-quality PV modules with outstanding efficiency and reliability to meet the diverse needs of our customers globally."

As a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, Astronergy upgraded its cell technology from TOPCon 3.0 to TOPCon 4.0 in 2024 and became the first in the PV industry to shift from PERC to TOPCon technology with mass production. By leveraging advanced technologies such as ZBB, TF, high-density encapsulation technology, and non-destructive cutting, Astronergy ensures its n-type TOPCon module products deliver higher conversion efficiency, higher power generation and lower system costs.

SOURCE Astronergy