AT Internet Joins Piano to Form Industry-First Customer Experience Platform Powered by Contextual Analytics

The companies' solutions are already serving as the backbone of hundreds of major digital publishing and media brands, including British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Deutsche Telekom, NBC Sports, The Wall Street Journal and The Weather Company (IBM). AT Internet also services clients in a variety of other sectors, including retail, finance, government and transportation. Together, the combined company will measure and personalize over 145 billion web pageviews monthly, as well as serve experiences in native applications across mobile, television, smart speaker and other platforms.

"Historically, analytics and customer journey tools have operated separately, so an integrated Piano and AT Internet offering presents a tremendous opportunity for all of our clients to enhance their understanding of audiences and provide personalized experiences," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO of Piano. "Since our inception, Piano has been focused on helping the largest digital properties in the world achieve transparency and agility, and AT Internet's capabilities will help us further accelerate that mission."

Founded in 1996, AT Internet empowers organizations to effectively measure and analyze how visitors arrive on their digital platforms, as well as their subsequent actions and behaviors. Customers can then visualize this data in dashboards and reports to be shared across the organization, as well as integrate it with dozens of other digital marketing applications. Further, data managed by AT Internet helps organizations achieve and maintain privacy compliance around regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. AT Internet's products have been recognized worldwide as a leader in digital analytics within multiple Forrester Wave™ reports.

"The merger of our two organizations is an exciting chapter in our company's history and prominence in the digital analytics industry," said Mathieu Llorens, CEO of AT Internet. "This next chapter with Piano will enable AT Internet to invest more resources in and drive expansion of our current products, as well as help more organizations leverage analytics values and segments to deliver personalized customer experiences."

The joining of these two powerful technologies is an industry first as it empowers digital marketing, data and product teams to:

capture high-quality, granular customer behavioral data at massive scale;

combine event data with ad revenue, subscription transactions, content analysis and customer profile (CDP) data; and

use data to segment customers and to visualize and orchestrate the customer journey in real-time.

AT Internet has more than 200 employees—primarily located in France and throughout Europe—and will continue to service clients independently, while leveraging Piano's offices in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Japan to grow their international presence. Both organizations' combined revenue and 600+ employees will be largely represented in Europe, with approximately 55% of revenue coming from European customers, as well as continuing their strong commitment to supporting European privacy regulation and data storage. Additionally, Mathieu Llorens, CEO of AT Internet, will maintain his leadership role while also becoming a significant shareholder in Piano.

The transaction includes both a cash and an equity exchange, with funding provided by Updata Partners, Rittenhouse Ventures and Sixth Street Partners, and results in Piano acquiring 100% of the shares of AT Internet. GCA Advisors served as the exclusive financial adviser to Piano on the transaction, while Pagemill Partners, a division of Duff & Phelps, served as exclusive financial adviser to AT Internet.

Piano's prior M&A transactions include Norway-based DMP Cxense (2019) and Ukraine-based email platform Newzmate (2017).

About Piano

Piano enables the world's largest media companies and brands to accelerate their subscription, advertising, analytics and personalization initiatives in order to engage, monetize and measure content experiences. Piano works with leading global organizations such as CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, NBC Sports, Insider Inc., The Economist, Gannett, Le Parisien, TechCrunch, Penske Media, MIT Technology Review, The Telegraph and more than 300 other clients. In 2020, Piano was recognized as one of the fastest-growing, innovative technology companies in the world by Red Herring, World Economic Forum and Deloitte and received Product of the Year from the Business Intelligence Group.

About AT Internet

AT Internet is a world-renowned player and European leader in Digital Analytics. The company measures the digital audience of more than 20,000 sites and applications of major international brands, from all sectors of activity. Its references include Le Monde, the BBC, Société Générale, Le Bon Coin, Boulanger, FDJ and La Poste. Its Analytics Suite solution enables companies to improve their digital performance, maintain audience engagement and stimulate growth. With powerful, flexible, and user-centric technology, Analytics Suite is designed for all areas of the organization: Product, Marketing, Data, and Management. Through the quality of the data delivered over the entire customer journey, its users can benefit from strategic insights, unite teams, and simplify decision-making. Ethical and eco-responsible by design, Analytics Suite delivers data that is entirely respectful of user privacy and fully compliant with the GDPR.

Piano Media Contact AT Internet Media Contact Lauren Fritsky Laurent de Bar +1 215 528 8050 +33 6 23 26 80 17 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Piano Software Inc

Related Links

http://piano.io

