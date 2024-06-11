Automation Anywhere Announces Generative AI-powered Conversational Automation Powered by Amazon Q to Streamline Complex Enterprise Workflows

Automation Anywhere integrates Amazon Q to help companies create and automate complex enterprise-wide processes with conversational automation that rapidly turn time-intensive workflows into optimized action

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGINE 2024 -- Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company and Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered automation solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expedite business transformation and help customers achieve rapid cost savings by automating complex enterprise workflows with generative AI. Automation Anywhere will empower customers to create enterprise-wide process automations within minutes with conversational automation, quickly turning natural language requests into powerful automated actions, by leveraging Amazon Q, a fully managed, generative AI-powered assistant that can be configured to answer questions, provide summaries, generate content and complete tasks based on enterprise data.

"By making conversational automation available enterprise-wide with Amazon Q, we're arming every employee in companies with the potential to automate and transform their challenging process workflows to transform the way they work and reduce the time it takes from days and weeks to minutes," said Mihir Shukla, CEO, and Co-Founder. "Our customers have been experiencing massive savings with generative AI-powered automation, and many continue to be amazed at just how fast these cost savings and productivity gains can be realized."

"We're excited to see AWS and Automation Anywhere bring in AI-powered services to enterprise process automation, blending knowledge with LLM models to automate complex workflows," said Rahul Patet, Automation Leader at Alight, a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. "We believe the power of AI based process automation has the ability to transform the way companies operate in the future."

Business users can leverage Amazon Q to solve problems, generate content, and gain insights. Amazon Q provides immediate, relevant information and advice to employees to streamline tasks, accelerate decision-making and problem-solving, and help spark creativity. Layered within the Automation Success Platform, business users can now take immediate action, freeing up time for higher-value tasks, spurring increased workplace innovation, and resulting in millions of dollars in cost savings for an enterprise.

Automation Anywhere's generative AI-powered automation with Amazon Q can significantly enhance the capabilities of virtual AI agents supporting business customers. This integration equips them with skillsets that mirror years of training and experience, dramatically improving the customer experience by making interactions more natural, relevant and satisfying for the customer.

This announcement is also included as part of Automation Anywhere's new AI + Automation Enterprise System.

Last year, Automation Anywhere announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS to bring new process automation and generative AI solutions to the marketplace, building upon a years-long relationship between the two companies that has since evolved from core infrastructure to the application layer with AI. Automation Anywhere continues to develop specific generative AI-powered solutions in customer experience, document processing and contact center intelligence using Amazon SageMaker JumpStart, Amazon Bedrock, and other AWS AI and ML services. Automation Anywhere also joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS, further strengthening the go-to-market relationship.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a leader in AI-powered process automation that puts AI to work across organizations. The company's Automation Success Platform is powered with specialized AI, generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through AI-powered automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

