AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT BRUCE WAYNE-INSPIRED LUXURY HOUSE IN 'GOTHAM CITY'

The unique opportunity to see the sophisticated bachelor pad of the civilian persona of DC's 'Dark Knight', Batman – created in downtown Manhattan, New York – is part of a by-invitation-only 'Wayne Enterprises Experience' immersive event taking place this month.

Staged by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Relevance International, the experience on West 17th Avenue is hosted within a luxurious seven-storey townhouse. Every product on show has been carefully selected to reflect the lifestyle of its fictitious resident and includes the latest designs from the worlds of personal mobility, fashion, technology and jewellery.

And every item – including four specially created versions of the all-electric Battista and B95 hyper Barchetta – is on sale. First revealed on 30 April, they are 'Gotham' and 'Dark Knight' variants of each car. Only one of each model is available. Visit BruceWayneX.com for full details and the opportunity to reserve a car.

The pioneering Wayne Enterprises Experience has been created alongside DC's celebrations to mark 85 years of the Batman franchise, honouring one of the world's most iconic and enduring pop culture characters. Every element of the experience is inspired by Bruce Wayne, and guests are hosted on their tour by other Gotham City residents, Alfred Pennyworth and Lucious Fox.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, said: "Automobili Pininfarina and Bruce Wayne is the perfect partnership. Bruce Wayne is a billionaire visionary entrepreneur committed to technological progress, and we have created unique and bespoke versions of Battista and B95 which include new features developed for his exclusive tastes and needs. These are cars he would certainly have in his Gotham City garage."

Paolo added: "This ultra-exclusive event brings the incredible design-focused world of Automobili Pininfarina to a new audience, giving them a unique opportunity to see our amazing hypercar, buy one of the four bespoke models we're creating, and learn about the future of our brand."

Automobili Pininfarina has created two exclusive versions of the B95 hyper Barchetta and Battista hyper GT, named 'Gotham' and 'Dark Knight', each featuring unique and previously unseen specifications. All four cars are powered by a high-capacity 120kWh lithium-ion battery and four motors to generate 1,900hp. That's enough to propel each pure-electric model from 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in less than two seconds – faster than a current Formula 1 car.

Each has been meticulously curated by the Automobili Pininfarina engineering and design teams in Cambiano, Italy, and includes all-new Wayne Enterprises-inspired design features and tech. For example, navigation instructions are voiced by the Wayne family butler Alfred Pennyworth, while the infotainment system displays a customised welcome sequence with the Wayne Enterprise logo.

All four designs reflect Wayne Enterprises' pursuit of innovation and Bruce Wayne's own personality. The Battista models feature new performance-enhancing specifications to improve aerodynamic efficiency, including tailgate shark fins and louvre-style openings in the front and rear carbon fibre wings.

To emphasise Automobili Pininfarina's 'Dream Cars, Made Real' philosophy, for the first time on Battista, the cabin includes panoramic glass roofs for both driver and passenger, while the interior features bespoke ambient lighting. All models display unique Wayne Enterprise logos on the exterior and interior, as well as aluminium chassis and door plates inspired by Bruce Wayne.

Gotham specification in detail

This design is intended to reflect the more gentle, civilian sophistication of Bruce Wayne. Both the B95 and Battista models are upholstered in a distinctive tan leather and stitching that includes bespoke quilting in the centre panels.

The Gotham Battista's bodywork is finished in a stunning Argento Vittorio gloss paint, complemented by the Nero Torino Goccia gloss roof. To finish the look, the brand's iconic 'F' logo is backlit and made of brushed and polished anodised aluminium. The 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels are finished with a Prezioso Evoluzione gloss black face and matt black channel rim.

The Gotham B95's wheels closely match those of the Gotham Battista, except they are finished in a matt black inner and gloss black outer ring, with Titan callipers and a brushed aluminium anodised black rim centre lock ring to complete the look.

Dark Knight specification in detail

By contrast, the Dark Knight design reflects Bruce Wayne's use of technology to maintain an edge in his fight against Gotham City's criminal underworld. These vehicles feature black Alcantara and black leather upholstery, with a unique black and gold duo-tone contrast stitch.

The Dark Knight Battista's bodywork is finished in Nero Profondo gloss paint, with a Nero Torino Goccia roof. Glorioso ceramic-polished rims complete the look. The Dark Knight B95's exterior matches the Battista, also featuring ceramic-polished rims.

All four designs reflect Wayne Enterprises' pursuit of innovation and Bruce Wayne's own personality. From the subtle use of the Wayne Enterprises corporate logo throughout the vehicles, to customised seat embroidery and the voice inspired by Alfred Pennyworth, these dreams cars are the embodiment of the Gotham City icon's persona.

Automobili Pininfarina stands at the vanguard of pure Italian luxury experience with its bespoke curated approach, allowing for precise tailoring to the specific preferences of discerning clients. Each vehicle is a hand-crafted masterpiece and a reflection of the client's personality with inspiration from Automobili Pininfarina's artisans.

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, with a commercial office in Munich, Germany, and resourced with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, with a focus on designing experiences for the world's foremost taste makers, all of Automobili Pininfarina's vehicles embody the PURA design philosophy. This philosophy will also permeate all future production cars, seamlessly blending classic inspiration with cutting-edge technology.

Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista combines extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

